Energy Industry

First Minister to chair energy summit amid concerns about price cap rises

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to chair a special summit to discuss what can be done to mitigate the impact of soaring energy bills.

With warnings that the average amount UK households pay for their gas and electricity could reach £6,000 next year, Ms Sturgeon is bringing together representatives from both the power companies and consumer groups to consider what support can be provided.

The Scottish First Minister has already warned many families will face “destitution and devastation” if energy prices increase again in October.

The situation could scarcely be more urgent

The energy price cap currently limits payments for domestic customers to a maximum of £1,971 a year. But regulators at Ofgem are due to announce the revised limit on Friday – when the cap is expected to rise to £3,576, with further increases then expected in 2023.

Poverty Alliance director Peter Kelly welcomed the summit, which his organisation will be attending, along with Energy Action Scotland.

Mr Kelly said: “Across the country, people are increasingly being swept up amid a rising tide of hardship. But with the energy price cap due to increase in October, that tide threatens to become a flood.

“Households up and down Scotland are terrified of what the colder months will bring and the likelihood is that – without further action – lives and life chances will be at risk. The situation could scarcely be more urgent.”

Energy suppliers Scottish Power, OVO Energy and E.ON are also due to take part in Tuesday’s summit, with Ms Sturgeon having already insisted that the rise in the cap in October “can’t be allowed to go ahead”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will chair Tuesday’s summit in Edinburgh. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking on Sunday she said: “There is a looming disaster that is already unfolding but it is going to get worse.

“This is going to cause destitution and devastation, this will cause loss of life if real action is not taken to stem this crisis.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are providing a £400 discount on energy bills this winter, and £1,200 of direct support for the most vulnerable households.

“While no Government can control global gas prices, over 22 million households are protected by the price cap which continues to insulate households from even higher prices.”

Energy price cap to rise more than 80% to £3,549 from October 1

Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06% rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October. The cap will come into effect for around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales on default energy tariffs on October 1, and will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again.
Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
Nicola Sturgeon
9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows

Leading charities have raised concerns over the population’s “non-existent” awareness of leukaemia symptoms after a new poll revealed only 1% of people know the four main symptoms. The main signs of the cancer of the white blood cells are fatigue, bruising, unusual bleeding and repeated infections. But...
What is the national minimum wage and when will it increase?

With the UK economy in dire straits thanks to inflation soaring to 10.1 per cent and driving up the price of consumer goods while salaries stagnate and a winter of extortionate energy bills awaits, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for the minimum wage to be raised “as soon as possible”.“Every worker should be able to afford a decent standard of living,” said TUC general-secretary Frances O’Grady.“But millions of low-paid workers live wage packet to wage packet, struggling to get by – and they are now being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices.”The current...
‘Armageddon’: Energy price hike will ‘cost lives’ and leave children hungry, charities warn Tory candidates

Vulnerable people will die and children will go hungry this winter unless the government commits to further emergency financial support, charity leaders have warned.Ofgem has confirmed a staggering 80 per cent rise in the energy price cap – sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak “will need to act further” on support for households once the Tory leadership contest concludes in early September.Despite warnings that the cost of living crisis will become a “cost of lives” crisis, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi did not commit to...
Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months. The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.
Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continues to test negative, the White House said.
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country’s Independence Day, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. It comes after the Ukrainian president had warned for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly...
Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned that people will die this winter as the October energy price cap is set to soar 80 per cent in October. The energy price cap will increase from the current £1,971 to £3,549 from 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.Reacting to the announcement this morning, Mr Lewis said the most vulnerable will be hit hardest by soaring energy bills.“I've been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true,” Mr Lewis wrote.“Yet let me be plain, 'doom-mongering' or not.“More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this...
