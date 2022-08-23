Read full article on original website
Cheerleading competition at the Allen County Fair
The cheerleading competition is tonight at the Allen County Fair! We got the details and a preview from the Allen East Cheerleaders.
Lima Model Railroad Club hopes to get kids interested in model trains
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's all aboard for the kids at the Allen County Fair, as a local organization is trying to get them hooked on model trains. Down at the Merchants Building, the Lima Model Railroad Club has a display set up for kids to play with. The hopes are to get kids interested in exploring the world of model railroads and if they run the trains at the fair, they get entered into a drawing where they could win their own train set. Thanks to sponsors, the club is giving away two train sets daily.
Allen County Fair Royalty
We met the king, queen, prince, and princess of the Allen County Fair! They spoke with us a bit and filled us in about their fair duties.
OSU Extension discusses 2022 tar spot concerns and fungicide application
Press Release from the OSU Extension: Hardin County – As of a week ago, most of the corn across the state of Ohio was between the late-R1 (silking) and late-R3 (milk) growth stages, with a few late-planted fields at late vegetative stages. Concerns about tar spot, but more likely, a sense of security provided by relatively high grain prices have led to several fields being sprayed with a fungicide at or shortly after R1 and questions being asked about spraying additional fields that are now at mid reproductive stages (between late-R2 [kernel blister] and R3 [milk]) of development. Concerns about tar spot are understandable, given how widespread the disease was last year (2021) and the level of damage it is capable of causing. However, the basic approach for tar spot management in Ohio should be no different from the approach commonly recommended for managing other, more common foliar, fungal diseases such as gray leaf spot. You have to scout fields, monitor the weather, and if needed, apply the fungicide when it is most likely to be effective, without violating label restrictions.
Antique Tractor Pull brings back farming memories of the past
Fire up those engines! Today was the antique tractor pull at the Allen County Fair. Nathan Kitchens shows us why this long-time fair tradition is so popular. It wouldn't be Senior Day without the antique tractor pull at the Allen County Fair. For many, it's all about the memories that it brings back from their childhood.
It's a food extravaganza at the Allen County Fair!
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - What is the one thing on your mind when it comes to the fair? For me, it is the delicious fair food and its sweet aromas that fill the air. With the Allen County Fair going on right now, I thought it would be a good time to stop by and go around to taste the delicious treats that are here at the Allen County Fairgrounds.
Mayor Smith fills more administrative positions
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith named two more of her administration. Mayor Smith announced Shane Coleman as her chief of staff. Coleman comes from the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission where he was the executive director. He also was the safety service director for the City of Delphos. The mayor says she is confident in her choice of Coleman and he says he is looking forward to the challenges the position will hold.
Allen County man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6th, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice says 28-year-old Jonathan J. Copeland was arrested Thursday in Shawnee Township. He was expected to make his initial appearance before the court in the Northern District of Ohio today. He faces accusations of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Both are felony charges. He's also facing five misdemeanor offenses.
Drivers being asked to keep school zones safe by local law enforcement
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local law enforcement is asking drivers to be careful as school is back in session. Drivers can keep an eye out for flashing signs around school zones that begin blinking half an hour before school starts and half an hour after classes let out for the day. During these restricted hours, school zones have a speed limit of 20 miles per hour. Officers and others are keeping a close watch of these areas to help keep students safe as they head to and leave school every day.
101-year-old time capsule opened at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School
OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Current and former students at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School got a glimpse into their school's past. On Wednesday they opened up a 101-year-old time capsule that was found in the cornerstone of the former school building that was torn down this summer. The capsule was wrapped up in a newspaper from 1921 and inside was a letter from the pastor of the church, a few words from the bishop when they dedicated the former school building, and medals of Lady Mary, the patron saint of the school and emblems of the Sacred Heart. Sts. Peter and Paul School has been part of the Ottawa community since the late 1800s and it has been a priority of the parish to keep the school growing.
Lima man arrested after short standoff on S. Union Street
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man is now in jail after an incident that happened early yesterday morning. The Lima Police Department say they were called out around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday to a disturbance at 1610 South Union Street. There they spoke with Lane Riley, a woman from Van Wert, who reported that she was assaulted by 34-year-old Jacquavious Cartwright. She reported that a handgun was used by Cartwright and that he was still armed inside the house.
Allen County Sheriff says there is no truth to rumor of fentanyl-laced currency at the fair
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia says that social media posts concerning fentanyl-laced dollar bills are absolutely false. The sheriff responded to a number of inquiries about the social media posts, including from national media, about people getting sick after picking up dollar bills on the ground at the fair. His response, it is a rumor and has absolutely no truth to it.
Vacant home fire on N. Elizabeth Street under investigation
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. for a fire in the 600 block of North Elizabeth Street. No power had been at the house for a year and the property has been empty for some time. The Lima Fire Department also says that people have been squatting inside the home and that this is not the first fire that this property has seen.
Educators get advice on how to keep students focused in the classroom
Teachers are juggling so many hats in the classroom on a regular basis but now add in the effects of the pandemic on their students and it becomes even more of a balancing act. Educators from Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties meeting to hear from Ruby Payne, a consultant and...
Lima Police Department investigating a crash that overturned a USPS mail truck
Lima Police Department investigating a crash that overturned a USPS mail truck. The Lima Police Department were on scene after a mail truck was struck and overturned Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the intersection of Market and Pierce Streets around 9:30 a.m. for a mail truck that had overturned. When they arrived on scene they found out that the mail truck had been struck by another car.
