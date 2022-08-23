Read full article on original website
KDRV
FireWatch: utility settlement reached in Oregon wildfires case
PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Idaho electricity utility plans to pay $1.5-million to settle a federal claim, though it refutes the claim. The United States believes Idaho Power Company equipment caused two Baker County, Oregon fires. The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office said today Idaho Power Company (IPC) has agreed to pay...
KDRV
DroughtWatch: Klamath Irrigation District defying Reclamation Bureau's water shutoff order
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- The Klamath Irrigation District in southern Oregon says it will defy a U.S. government order to stop delivering water to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) manages the Klamath Project that includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 170,000 acres of farmland...
KDRV
Honoring Logan Taylor with 24-hour Honor Watch
Medford - This week the Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard is helping the Oregon Department of Forestry coordinate a weeklong 24-hour honor watch for fallen firefighter Logan Taylor. An honor watch is for the fallen who have made the ultimate sacrifice in a line of duty. It represents never leaving...
KDRV
Thursday, August 25th Evening Weather
More hazy sunshine and hot weather tomorrow with winds picking up in the afternoon. Big changes for the weekend with a much cooler and blustery day for Saturday. We'll only see a slight chance for showers in Southern Oregon. StormWatch 12 Forecast. Still pretty hot and a bit hazy on...
KDRV
Political independent qualifies as an Oregon governor candidate on November election ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Oregon independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign says today she qualifies for November's ballot. Betsy Johnson's campaign says the Secretary of State’s office announced today that Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot. This month her campaign supplied more than double the required amount of voter signatures to qualify for inclusion in this fall's election for a new governor.
KDRV
Oregon man says he's guilty of hate crime
SEATTLE, Was. -- An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a racially-motivated assault in Lynnwood, Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says 42-year-old Randy Smith of Eugene, Oregon, is third of four men from across the Pacific Northwest...
