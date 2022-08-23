Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 693, ties Barry Bonds for obscure record
Albert Pujols moved one step closer to the 700-home run club on Monday night and tied a record set by Barry Bonds. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit home run No. 693 in the team’s 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He moved three home runs closer to trying Alex Rodriguez and is only seven home runs shy of becoming the fourth player to hit at least 700 home runs.
NBC Sports
What we learned as unlucky Webb, Giants' offense fall to Tigers
Once again, the Giants failed to keep momentum going against a bad team. A few hours after a good win behind Carlos Rodón, the Giants got blown out in one big inning. Logan Webb was dominant early but got knocked out in the fifth of a 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. Yadier Molina will replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
ESPN
MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs
Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
Albert Pujols is chasing 700 home runs before he retires. Will he hit the milestone?
The St. Louis Cardinals star needs just 7 home runs to hit the mark. But only three dozen games remain this season.
Yardbarker
MLB Minute: Blue Jays, Contenders, Rules Changes Showcased
Each week Jays From the Couch takes in the beauty of the MLB landscape and tries to imagine how Blue Jays Fans might see things. This week: the significant rules changes being put into effect at the AAA level and the never-ending attempts by some contenders to shop the clearance racks for roster help. We also remember the day David Cone came to Toronto.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB teams to play all 29 opponents under ’23 balanced sked
NEW YORK (AP) — Every major league team will play each other in the same season for the first time next year as the sport switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000. As a result of the format switch agreed to in the March lockout settlement, high-profile games between division rivals such as Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants and Cubs-Cardinals will be reduced from 19. Intradivision games will drop from 47% to 32%.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman taking seat Tuesday afternoon for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Edman will take a seat for the first game after he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Monday's series opener. Nolan Gorman will replace Edman on second base and bat fifth. Albert Pujols will be at designated hitter and hit sixth.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina honored by Cubs in last game at Wrigley Field
The St. Louis Cardinals are back at Wrigley Field for the final time this season for their last matchup with the Chicago Cubs. This is all but certainly the final time Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will be playing a game at the iconic MLB ballpark, and ahead of their final go-around at Wrigley, the […] The post Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina honored by Cubs in last game at Wrigley Field appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Gonsolin pulls off yet another insane feat not seen before in modern era
Another start, another masterpiece on the mound for Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. The righty picked up a win Tuesday night in a 10-1 Dodgers victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at home, as he gave up only an earned run on three hits with three strikeouts in five innings of hill duty. But […] The post Tony Gonsolin pulls off yet another insane feat not seen before in modern era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Athletics position Stephen Vogt at first base on Tuesday night
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Vogt will operate first base after Seth Brown was moved to left field, Tony Kemp was shifted to second, and Jonah Bride was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez, our...
Comments / 0