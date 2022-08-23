Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Thursday Football: Pine Forest blanks Tate in season opener, Pace wins with late field goal
A roundup of the area's season-opening high school football games from Thursday, Aug. 25: Pine Forest 34, Tate 0 Below overcast skies Thursday night, Pine Forest began its 2022 title chase...
KESQ
High school football rolls on with local games Thursday-Saturday in Week 2 of the season
Following a fun first week, we are on to week 2 of the high school football season with a number of local teams in action, starting on Thursday. All games start at 7pm local time unless noted or changed by the school. THURSDAY 8/25. La Quinta 44 at Carter 27.
High School Roundup | Preciado, Aces soccer dominate Bear Grass Charter
EDENTON — The John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team cruised to a 9-0 home victory over Bear Grass Charter on Wednesday. The Aces (3-0) scored five times in the first half and four times in the second against the Bears (0-2). Seven different Edenton players scored with Axel Preciado leading the pack with a hat trick. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dream Come True: Rhyne Howard claims WNBA Rookie of the Year in landslide
On Thursday, Rhyne Howard proved why she was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft when she was named the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year, receiving 53 out of the 56 votes available.
Comments / 0