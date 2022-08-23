Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids firefighters train with mobile training lab
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Firefighters underwent special training throughout the day Wednesday at the fire station on 1st Avenue. Situation in Motion or SIM-IA is a mobile education program from the University of Iowa to train emergency health care workers hands on skills that could prepare them for trauma and unexpected situations. Brian Rechkemmer, the SIM-IA coordinator, said the simulators have been around for a few years, but update when there is new technology.
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends at edge of Cedar Rapids
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Everyone who now sought funds from the Johnson County Direct Assistance Program...
cbs2iowa.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids prepares for BlOCKtoberfest
Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group invited residents to attend BLOCKtoberfest in downtown Cedar Rapids. BLOCKtoberfest is a one of a kind event in downtown Cedar Rapids!. Over 2,000 people have responded to the event's Facebook Event so...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County hosting community conversation on resiliency following derecho anniversary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Everyone is invited to a community conversation on resiliency hosted by Linn County and the City of Cedar Rapids on September 1 at 6 p.m. at CSPS Hall (1103 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids). This event will include a panel discussion on...
KCRG.com
Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting they say happened on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Police said it happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of I-380 and H Avenue. Investigators said witnesses told them someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91% of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing one is found.
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo Police Department asking for video in area where homicide occurred on August 21
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Waterloo Police Department is asking for help in the most recent homicide that occurred on August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:18PM. Detectives are asking businesses and home owners in the general area of the 1000 block of West 5th Street to check there video systems for anything suspicious before and after this incident.
superhits106.com
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
KCRG.com
Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday. In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot .22 at Sister
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at his sister after an argument on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of South Street just after 4am on a report of a disturbance. As they were arriving on scene they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses told police 21 year old Tywaun Wilson had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to shoot her. She decided to leave the house and as she did, Wilson allegedly stepped out onto the porch and fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at his sister. He has been charged with Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon.
KBUR
Osage man charged with murdering woman whose head was found in a northern Iowa park
Mason City, IA- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City women who went missing last year. Radio Iowa reports that 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021. Three months later, a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Police give reminders for drivers as school is back in session
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Police Department is reminding drivers to pay extra attention as school is back in session. They and the National Safety Council have these reminders:. Stay alert and avoid distracted driving. Obey school speed zones. Follow your school’s drop-off / pick-up procedures....
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo's VCAT seizes 700th gun from city streets
The Waterloo Police department announced on Wednesday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) surpassed a significant milestone this week. The VCAT has now seized more than 700 guns, since its inception in August of 2009. The VCAT Unit is currently under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department. The...
Radio Iowa
Residents pack Manchester meeting on proposed Navigator pipeline
The proposed Iowa route for a Texas company’s carbon pipeline has changed and more than 200 people packed a public hearing in Manchester to express their opinions on the project. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to storage in Illinois. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, a vice...
cbs2iowa.com
Former Waterloo Police Chief takes job in Denver, Colorado
WATERLOO, Iowa — Former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who resigned from his post officially last Friday, is the new Chief of Police of the Regional Transportation District (RTD) in Denver, Colorado. The RTD made the announcement on Tuesday. Fitzgerald took over the Waterloo Police Department in June of...
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
