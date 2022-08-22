Why changing San Francisco election years may not help progressives

Mayor London Breed, above, opposes Proposition H, an effort from Supervisor Dean Preston that would move mayoral elections to even presidential years and would extend Breed’s term by a year to 2024. Craig Lee/The Examiner

This November, San Franciscans will vote on whether to move mayoral elections to presidential election years. Proposition H, as the initiative is called, would also extend Mayor London Breed’s term by one year to 2024.

Supervisor Dean Preston led the effort to get Proposition H on the ballot and was supported by his progressive colleagues on the board. The rationale for the change is simple: Voter turnout is much higher in presidential election years than in odd-numbered mayoral election years, so moving the mayoral election would ensure higher voter participation. This may be true, but there is more to the proposed change.

Because Proposition H is supported by Preston and other progressive supervisors, and opposed by Mayor London Breed — who in a KCBS Radio interview described it as an effort by “democratic socialists” who “want to have more control and power of being able to get their people elected” — it is tempting to see it as another battle between the moderates and progressives. However, if Proposition H passes, the impact of changing the election year may not help any particular political faction.

It’s true aligning the mayoral and presidential elections would lead to more people voting. In recent presidential elections, turnout in San Francisco has been about 80%, while in mayoral elections it has been in the 40-45% range.

The huge majorities San Francisco delivered to Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and other Democratic presidential and Senate candidates in recent elections demonstrate how strongly Democratic The City is, but tells us almost nothing about how progressive those Democrats are.

Efforts to make it easier for people to vote, as Proposition H would do, are always good for democracy. Yet changing the schedule for electing the mayor would lead to a larger electorate distinguished not by an influx of progressive voters but by an influx of less informed voters who may be more easily swayed by name recognition, campaign advertisements or sharing a racial or ethnic background with a candidate.

Currently, mayoral elections occur in relatively low turnout years, but they frequently become the major political story in San Francisco. This gives the media an opportunity to cover the election and mayoral candidates in depth. More importantly, in the current system voters have a lot of bandwidth to think about the race for mayor.

If Proposition H passes, candidates for mayor would also have to compete with presidential and congressional candidates to raise money. In even-numbered years, particularly presidential years, people who give money to campaigns are inundated with fundraising solicitations from congressional candidates as well as from party organizations and presidential candidates. In that context, it would be more difficult for mayoral candidates to raise money.

Ironically, the crowded media and fundraising space could hurt progressive candidates most, particularly if they are not incumbents.

Regardless of whether she runs for reelection in 2023 or 2024, London Breed will start her campaign with almost universal name recognition in San Francisco. This is unlikely to be true for any progressive challenger. Likewise, an outsider progressive candidate would have a harder time raising money from progressive San Francisco donors in a year when they may be more interested in Senate races in other states or in helping a progressive presidential candidate.

On the other hand, postponing Breed’s reelection campaign to 2024 might allow a progressive opponent more time to organize and build a campaign against the incumbent mayor. That might make Breed more vulnerable.

But a lot can happen in a year.

A year ago, Breed was poised to build a reelection campaign centered around how she handled Covid. If the election were held this November, issues like the slow return of workers to the financial district and the new district attorney would be important. It is way too early to know what voters will think is important in November 2024.

But seeing Proposition H through the shopworn paradigm of the left against the center or as some kind of power grab by the left because of its progressive backers on the Board of Supervisors is an oversimplification, which obscures the broader impact its passage would have.