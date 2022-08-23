UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man

UPDATE

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside.

Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

ORIGINAL STORY

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield Monday evening.

Police said Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants, driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with New York registration JPW-6524.

Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury and may be in need of help. Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (585) 428-6666, or 911.

