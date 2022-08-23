ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Living: Ochsner LSU Health and Louisiana Department of Health

By Aysha Decuir
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfBos_0hRJ8F0o00

This website uses cookies

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Dept. of Health invites La. citizens to free virtual meeting on opioid epidemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent estimates indicate that three million U.S. citizens have had or currently suffer from opioid use disorder (OUD). Sadly, the impact of the nation’s opioid epidemic continues to upset communities across Louisiana. This is why the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is hosting a free, virtual meeting about opioid addiction […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish News

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana’s fundamental shift in how children are taught to read

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: JW Brown Laboratory School

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Stephanie Henderson is in the studio to discuss the opening of JW Brown Laboratory School. Watch the video above to hear more information on what the school will have to offer. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: KBK Entertainment

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Kim Sewell and Ken Sewell with KBK Entertainment are in the studio for Louisiana Living. Kim and Ken discuss their entertainment company and their upcoming comedy showcase. Watch the video above for more details on the showcase. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MyArkLaMiss

Federal Tuition Assistance Program applications due Friday, August 26th

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the armed services who are interested in attending college have a brief window of time to submit an application for financial assistance. The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) issued a Tuesday, August 23 reminder that any members of the armed services seeking financial assistance for voluntary off-duty educational programs […]
LOUISIANA STATE
listenupyall.com

Louisiana adds another way for students to get into college

Baton Rouge – Louisiana high school students who want to attend college but don’t quite meet the current requirements now have another way to get in. And Louisiana is the first in the nation to take this step. The Board of Regents decided that if a student’s GPA...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations

The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ making stops in Louisiana next year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you have a toddler, there is a very good chance they have seen Bluey. The Disney Junior show premiered almost four years ago and introduced children to characters like Bandit, Chilli, Aunt Trixie, Uncle Stripe, Bingo, Muffin, Jack, Rusty and of course, Bluey. Well now, kids can get up […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: In the Garden with Kerry Heafner

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kerry Heafner rejoins Ashley Doughty for another segment of In the Garden. Heafner discusses what we can do for our yards during this week of heavy rainfall. For more information, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy