North Myrtle Beach, SC

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
Four road projects planned for Myrtle Beach

Four busy Myrtle Beach roads will be revamped to improve safety, according to an agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation. But it could be a few years down the road before folks see changes. The agreement focuses on these projects: Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings...
Peak Hurricane Season: Officials in Myrtle Beach talk how to stay prepared

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — We are in the peak of hurricane season, and local leaders gathered for a hurricane connection forum Thursday afternoon. The event educated people on what to do before, during and after a storm. With all the recent growth in the area- some people now...
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
SCDNR looks to purchase 350 acres near Longs to add to existing nature preserve

LONGS — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is looking at buying roughly 350 acres of land off of S.C. Highway 9 near its existing nature preserve. The site in the northeastern portion of Horry County would be managed as a part of the state’s neighboring 5,347-acre Waccamaw River Heritage Preserve/Wildlife Management Area and opened up for recreational opportunities.
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. At around 4:55 p.m., the HCPD said another person is...
Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
FIRST ALERT: More showers Friday, weekend improvements ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More of the same Friday before some welcome changes arrive for the weekend. We’ll continue with the mainly cloudy skies Friday and occasional shower chances. Widespread, heavy rain is not expected but scattered showers will be around for most of the day. Temperatures will again struggle to climb out of the lower 80s under the blanket of clouds.
Conway police searching for vehicle in reported road rage incident

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said they need the community’s help in finding a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a road rage incident earlier this month. Conway police posted the picture of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday on its Facebook page. WMBF News obtained the incident report...
