wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
WMBF
‘We identified all the issues’: SkyWheel reopens after weather sensor causes unexpected shutdowns.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The popular Myrtle Beach SkyWheel attraction has reopened for the second time, after the discovery of a faulty sensor. The Skywheel’s weather sensor caused a minor malfunction, which resulted in two closures in a week. RECENT COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after...
WMBF
1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
crbjbizwire.com
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
myhorrynews.com
Four road projects planned for Myrtle Beach
Four busy Myrtle Beach roads will be revamped to improve safety, according to an agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation. But it could be a few years down the road before folks see changes. The agreement focuses on these projects: Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The popular Myrtle Beach attraction, SkyWheel, has announced another temporary closure. The closure comes a day after the attraction was reopened following a technical issue, caused by recent storms in the area, that led the attraction to stop unexpectedly Sunday night. All groups on...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad responds to first call with new amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to boaters in distress Tuesday evening. NMPD reported a call Tuesday just before 9 p.m. of a boat taking on water in the Waties Island area. Fire Rescue made contact with the boaters and North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad sent out their crew to assist.
wpde.com
Peak Hurricane Season: Officials in Myrtle Beach talk how to stay prepared
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — We are in the peak of hurricane season, and local leaders gathered for a hurricane connection forum Thursday afternoon. The event educated people on what to do before, during and after a storm. With all the recent growth in the area- some people now...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police searching for truck that drove through fire scene
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a person who drove a truck through a recent active scene in Myrtle Beach. In a Facebook post, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the incident happened two weeks ago at an intersection that was shut down. Video shows a white...
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
WECT
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
WMBF
Proposals for new housing project at River Oaks Golf Club leave residents uneasy
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 500 new single-family homes could be built on the last 18 holes of the 27-hole River Oaks Golf Club. A proposal for rezoning the golf course is making many residents worry about a possible closure of the course. Brigette Curto, a current resident, said...
The Post and Courier
SCDNR looks to purchase 350 acres near Longs to add to existing nature preserve
LONGS — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is looking at buying roughly 350 acres of land off of S.C. Highway 9 near its existing nature preserve. The site in the northeastern portion of Horry County would be managed as a part of the state’s neighboring 5,347-acre Waccamaw River Heritage Preserve/Wildlife Management Area and opened up for recreational opportunities.
Georgetown police investigate shots fired in Dollar Tree parking lot
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday in a parking lot of a Dollar Tree, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Police were called to the parking lot of Dollar Tree and Roses on North Frasier Street after shots were fired, the department said. Both people involved were gone […]
WMBF
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. At around 4:55 p.m., the HCPD said another person is...
WMBF
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road rage incident may have sparked a shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31, according to an incident report. Officers met up with the victim who said he was driving on Highway 31 right before the Robert Grissom exit when the incident happened.
WMBF
Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: More showers Friday, weekend improvements ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More of the same Friday before some welcome changes arrive for the weekend. We’ll continue with the mainly cloudy skies Friday and occasional shower chances. Widespread, heavy rain is not expected but scattered showers will be around for most of the day. Temperatures will again struggle to climb out of the lower 80s under the blanket of clouds.
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Kiwanis Club building mini pantries to curb hunger
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Building a better community by thinking outside the box. Actually, two boxes so far, that are planted throughout Horry County. But, for Jim Turnbull and Ronell Thompson, they said it’s what’s inside the box that counts. The men volunteer with the North Myrtle...
WMBF
Conway police searching for vehicle in reported road rage incident
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said they need the community’s help in finding a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a road rage incident earlier this month. Conway police posted the picture of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday on its Facebook page. WMBF News obtained the incident report...
