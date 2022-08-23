ROSEBURG, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the recent lightning caused fires from last week’s storms. All fires, with the exception of Camel Hump which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. They say firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any smokes or heat. According to officials, ground patrols and aerial detection flights are ongoing to search for any holdover or new starts throughout the day.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO