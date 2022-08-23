Read full article on original website
Oregon volleyball works to win school's first Pac-12 title
EUGENE, Ore. — After an unprecedented 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 volleyball season and a tough loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon Ducks volleyball team is ready to get back on track. "The ending of last season was a combination of a long year, or...
Sheldon football putting in the work with hopes of return to state
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon High School football team's season had a disappointing end last year, but the team is fired up and ready to prove that they can win a state championship this season. After losing in the second round of playoffs last year, Sheldon knew they had...
The Siuslaw Vikings prepare for the new season, coming off a state title run
FLORENCE, Ore. — Many high school football teams along the Oregon Coast saw a lot of post-season success last year. Teams such as the Marshfield Pirates and the Coquille Red Devils won state titles in their respective divisions 4A and 2A. In 3A, The Siuslaw Vikings won their first...
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon returns from nationals with Rising Star Award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
City of Reedsport to hold meet and greet with candidates for police chief
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The city of Reedsport has narrowed its search for a new police chief. City officials say they'll now observe the candidates in the community to make a final selection. On Friday, the city of Reedsport will introduce residents to its candidates for police chief. It's in...
Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school
EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing
EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
aha! Airlines files for bankruptcy, ceasing flight operations immediately
EUGENE, Ore. — After 10 months in operation, aha! Airlines is closing their doors. Tuesday the airline service announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceasing all flight operations immediately, citing a combination of market and economic factors. aha! Airlines opened up services in Eugene back...
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
Umpqua National Forest: Multi-forest area closure reduced as fires are being suppressed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forest Services say a multi-forest closure order previously in place to protect firefighters and for public safety during suppression efforts associated with the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires has been reduced. The threat to firefighters and the public has diminished significantly allowing Forest managers to...
American Legion searching for woman who dropped off American flag
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Legion Post 83 on River Road in Eugene is looking for a woman who gave them an American flag to retire in honor of her husband who died during the Vietnam War. Staff there were so touched by her story, they forgot to get...
Springfield Public Schools staff take part in active shooter training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Schools are just a couple of weeks away from starting the new year, and school staff in Springfield are training to respond to a violent situation. The training program is called ALICE, and it's required for everyone working in the district. ALICE stands for:. ALERT. LOCKDOWN.
Lightning fires contained on the Umpqua National Forest; Level 1 restrictions in effect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the recent lightning caused fires from last week’s storms. All fires, with the exception of Camel Hump which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. They say firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any smokes or heat. According to officials, ground patrols and aerial detection flights are ongoing to search for any holdover or new starts throughout the day.
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
