ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

Oregon volleyball works to win school's first Pac-12 title

EUGENE, Ore. — After an unprecedented 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 volleyball season and a tough loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon Ducks volleyball team is ready to get back on track. "The ending of last season was a combination of a long year, or...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Sheldon football putting in the work with hopes of return to state

EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon High School football team's season had a disappointing end last year, but the team is fired up and ready to prove that they can win a state championship this season. After losing in the second round of playoffs last year, Sheldon knew they had...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Indiana State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
KCBY

Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school

EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing

EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Graves
Person
Sabrina Ionescu
KCBY

aha! Airlines files for bankruptcy, ceasing flight operations immediately

EUGENE, Ore. — After 10 months in operation, aha! Airlines is closing their doors. Tuesday the airline service announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceasing all flight operations immediately, citing a combination of market and economic factors. aha! Airlines opened up services in Eugene back...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
REEDSPORT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Ducks#The New York Liberty#Hoosiers
KCBY

Lightning fires contained on the Umpqua National Forest; Level 1 restrictions in effect

ROSEBURG, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the recent lightning caused fires from last week’s storms. All fires, with the exception of Camel Hump which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. They say firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any smokes or heat. According to officials, ground patrols and aerial detection flights are ongoing to search for any holdover or new starts throughout the day.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
KCBY

Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KCBY

Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
OAKRIDGE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy