Richard P. “Dick” Regano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. “Dick” Regano 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Hospice House. Richard was born on June 29, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Anne Petrony Regano. A 1954 graduate of South High School, Richard was...
Donna Marie Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Jones, 86 of Youngstown, Ohio, died early Monday morning, August 22, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Donna was born July 14, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Clyde A. and Violet (Jennings) Thompson. She graduated from Chaney High School...
Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, 84, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown. He was born December 5, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John S. and Josephine Villio Guarino. Maurice, known to his family and...
Frederick Foose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio will be held Monday August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on August 20, 2022.
Edward Wasacz, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Wasacz, 81, of New Springfield, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Born November 9, 1940 in Youngstown, he was the son of the late Edward and Harriet Fedorek Wasacz. Edward proudly served his...
Kevin Michael Hiniker, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hiniker, 63, of Southington, Ohio passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 12, 1959 in Alameda, California, a son of the late William and Marilyn (Brandt) Hiniker. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee officer. He...
Margaret A. Hudak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Hudak, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. Margaret was born September 10, 1934, in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Karch Rudinec. She was a 1952 graduate of Donora Senior High School, where she played the trumpet and...
Charles “Chuck” Herman Anthony, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Herman Anthony, 76, of Warren, Ohio, passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 25, 1946 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles Monroe Anthony and the late Betty Jean Allshouse Anthony.
John A. Bloomis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Bloomis, 65, of Niles, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, of natural causes. He was born November 14, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Anna Tirlea Bloomis. John was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1974. He...
Myrtle Alice Lacy, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Alice Lacy, age 81, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home. She was born March 3, 1941, in Gauley Bridge, West Viginia, a daughter of Carmel R. and Mildred K. (Wills) Cole. She attended the Gauley Bridge School in West...
Ronald Charles Garvey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Garvey, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Ron was born January 31, 1952 in New York City, New York, son of George and Frances (Buser) Garvey. After high school, Ron moved to Florida and worked as...
Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr., Sharon, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr. was called home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:13 a.m. while surrounded by his children after an extended illness. He was 84. Raymond was born on May 22, 1938 in Gary, Indiana...
Alfred D. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alfred D. Brown will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Brown departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
James F. Coyle, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Coyle, 70, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown. James was born on August 18, 1952, in Youngstown to parents, the late Frank and Catherine (Gilmartin) Coyle. Jim graduated from Ursuline High School, Class of 1970....
Donna G. Redman-Provitt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna G. Redman-Provitt, 66, departed this life suddenly Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. She was born January 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the feisty daughter of Thomas Freeman and Ruth Reed Greenlee. Donna was blessed with a stepmother, June Freeman and second father, Walter Greenlee. She was also her grandmother, Florena’s shadow, following her wherever she went and trying to do whatever she did (good or bad).
Gwendolyn R. Adams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gwendolyn R. Adams departed this life, Monday August 8, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Rehabilitation and Healing Center. Mrs. Adams was born February 25, 1937 in Ward, West Virginia, a daughter of McKinley and Katherine Love Robinson. She loved watching soap operas, doing puzzles and...
Jasmyn Arnell (Betts) Magee, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jasmyn Arnell Betts Magee was born April 11, 1981, to the late Syndra Reed Johnson and James Terry Betts in Youngstown, Ohio. She transitioned suddenly from this life on August 13, 2022, but the radiance of her spirit remains with us. Jasmyn was a 1999...
Dolly A. Hardin, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolly Hardin of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Encore livestreaming will be Wednesday, August 31, 11:00...
Shawn M. Moore, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn M. Moore, age 32, passed away, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Southwest General Hospital. He was born August 22, 1990 in Alliance, Ohio to the late David Moore and Debra (Hoover) Namoske. Shawn leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Debra Namoske (David...
