Howell, MI

Comments

T-Bird31
3d ago

I'm scratching my head regarding the dollar amounts the customers were paying them to remodel!!! If $27,000 was a down payment, OMG!! I hope this husband and wife are prosecuted, and the clients recoup all or at least some of their money!



Karen Houser
2d ago

This seems like just plain theft! How heartless to take customer's money, KNOWING FULL WELL, you weren't going to do the job! Take them to court and sue them. They have money in their business, vehicles, homes that should all have to be sold to repay the monies these trusting people were SCAMMED out of. They are disgusting human beings for robbing customers and they need to pay AND go to jail. I feel so bad for all the people who trusted them and were robbed! And make them pay for. court costs and lawyers fees too.



Chris J.
1d ago

Why do people pay before the job is done, let alone before it even starts. If I had property and needed something done. They would have to do the job before they got paid, and if they needed material's, I would go in pay them and say here you go. I've seen to many people through the years get ripped off paying them up front.



 

Comments

