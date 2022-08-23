Local college students gear up for another sleepless year. Should schools teach good sleep habits?

Read full article on original website
UH students voice concerns with aging dorms
As University of Hawaii at Manoa students return for the fall semester, they're facing problems with on-campus housing. That's especially true with an aging dormitory that's popular with students.
the university of hawai'i system
First students start Kauaʻi medical training program
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) welcomed six inaugural students of the Kauai Medical Training Track program in August. The new multi-pronged program was funded by a $10-million commitment from Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg with the goal of helping address the physician shortage and directly improve the health and wellness of Kauaʻi’s families, today and in the future.
hawaiipublicradio.org
1 in 3 experience insomnia at some point in life. Here's what to know about sleep disorders
Honolulu resident Eevee Hill has not had a good night’s sleep in about 15 years – and she’s not alone. “I have some nights I don’t sleep at all,” she told The Conversation, “and on average, probably get three to four hours of sleep.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
hawaiipublicradio.org
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo storytelling series seeks to build connections
A group of University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo students hope a storytelling project will help build connections, particularly during the pandemic. Wailau is a series of events that feature storytellers from the campus and the broader Hilo community. The first four episodes were pre-recorded during the pandemic and explore different themes, such as a just world and tales of misunderstanding.
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: 50 years of the Honolulu Marathon; Small businesses may benefit from Inflation Reduction Act
President and CEO of the Honolulu Marathon Dr. Jim Barahal reflects on the 50th anniversary of the race and anticipates more Japanese runners | Full Story. Head of the Small Business Administration Isabella Guzman discusses the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act | Full Story. Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina...
KITV.com
Low levels of Legionella found at senior living facility in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some residents at a Honolulu senior housing complex were recently notified of low levels of the Legionella bacteria found at the facility. One Kalakaua senior living complex told owners and residents last week that the Legionella bacteria was found in water samples in two units.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Artist perspectives from two sides of life's timeline at Downtown Art Center
The exhibition “Illusion and Reality” at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center showcases photorealistic oil paintings by two artists from two generations. Charles Valoroso is "the Boomer," a self-described art activist who recently returned home to Hawaiʻi after 50 years in arts education in California. Crissia Vaughn is "the Millennial" who grew up on Oʻahu and recently graduated with a fine arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
BEAT OF HAWAII
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports
It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball prepares for season opener in Texas A&M Invitational
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opens the season in the Texas A&M Invitational beginning on Friday. This marks the first time the ‘Bows open the season on the road in over 17 years. After weeks of training, the Rainbow Wahine are striving to...
Honolulu Little League advances to United States championship with 13-0 victory over Tennessee
Honolulu Little League advanced with a 13-0 win over Tennessee's Nolensville Little League on Wednesday.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic
Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Mayor and EMS director meet at Honolulu Hale to discuss...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu headed to US championship in Little League World Series
Honolulu is headed to the Little League World Series U.S. championship game on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local boys blasted their way to the finals with another shutout on Wednesday — their third shutout in four games. Honolulu beat a team from Nolensville, Tennessee, 13 to 0 after...
Hawaii reports 2,219 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,520 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 282 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 268 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 43 diagnosed out of state.
hawaiipublicradio.org
$5,000 grant program for small-scale farmers accepting applications
Home farming just got more exciting. The state Department of Agriculture has $3 million in federal grants to help small-scale gardeners and livestock operators grow local. It’s the second year the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program is being offered to Hawaiʻi residents, with a maximum award of $5,000. It aims to help produce food in areas that are food insecure.
