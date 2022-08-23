The Cleveland Guardians have the AL Rookie of the Year in Steven Kwan, even if no one else wants to admit it. I don’t care about your advanced stats. I don’t care about your “WAR” or your “AXE” stats. Baseball is not hard. Does the guy hit the ball? He does. Does the guy hit the ball more often than other people? Yes. Does the guy walk more than he strikes out? Yes. That’s the better guy and believe me when I say this, Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians is the best rookie going.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO