Rep. Doreen Carter, DeKalb County officials to provide update on code violations at Walden Pond community

DECATUR,GA– On Aug. 23, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved appropriating $50,000to the 100 Black Men of DeKalb and $25,000 to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference W.O.M.E.N, Inc. District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, sponsored the funding, which will allow both organizations to provide job training, educational assistance, computers, access to internet, and other technology assistance in communities that hhave been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO