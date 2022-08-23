ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

AHS, ACU coach who inspired ‘Friday Night Lights’ franchise passes away after battling Alzheimer’s Disease

By David Robinett
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Kgqk_0hRJ7iwu00

ODESSA, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Coach Gary Gaines, 73, passed away Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease – according to a statement from the Gaines family. Coach Gaines gained notoriety in the 1980s as he helped inspire the Friday Night Lights franchise, but he later came to be a Big Country name in the mid 1990s.

Coach Gaines made his way to Abilene to lead the Eagles program in 1994-1995. He was just 4-14 in those two seasons, but many credit Gaines setting the foundation that eventually led to the Eagles’ playoff run that started in 1999 and didn’t end until 2013.

From KTAB/KRBC’s Permian Basin sister station: Permian football legend dies, family says

Leading the Wildcats to the Lone Star Conference South Division championship in 2002, Coach Gaines left ACU with a 21-30 overall record.

Coach Gaines gained notoriety as the head coach for the Odessa Permian Panthers. He led the Panthers to a state co-championship in 1984, a perfect 16-0 record and state title in 1989. He was made famous by the book Friday Night Lights: a Town, a Team, and a Dream by H.G. Bissinger, which chronicled Permian’s 1988 season. The book was later made into a movie.

Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’re going to be there for them’: Winters ISD honors, raises funds for late Cross Plains football player during first game of season

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― When you think of how a coach might prepare his team for their first football game, you may think of extra practices or gym time, but for Winters ISD’s head coach, his priority was a little different. This year, he is prioritizing supporting the opposing team.  “Everybody in West Texas is out […]
WINTERS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Recharged Lions start season with stern test against 5A Abilene Wylie

The countdown is nearly complete and the long-anticipated start to the 2022 Brownwood Lions football campaign is just over the horizon. At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium, the Lions welcome the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs with a goal of earning consecutive season-opening victories. “It’s a...
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’re not worried at all’: HSU, ACU students move in with hopes of normal college experiences after 2 years of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hundreds of college freshmen made their way to Abilene Tuesday, ready to learn! Students, with arms full of boxes and newfound freedom on their minds, said they weren’t in fear of public health emergencies like COVID-19 and monkeypox. Instead, they expressed eagerness to embark on their ‘typical’ college experiences, ones they […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gaines
KEAN 105

When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?

Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
MIX 92-5

Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss

One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
BigCountryHomepage

Adventure Cove wraps up summer swim season with Doggie Splash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Calling all water dogs! Adventure Cove is wrapping up its season with Doggie Splash. Adventure Cove’s final summer event is still some time out, just days before it’s officially the fall season. Saturday, September 10 dogs can splash around at Abilene’s aquatic park for $3.00, and their humans get in free! […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday Night Lights#Acu#Disease#Ktab#Permian#Wildcats#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

ALERT: Crash takes down power lines at Abilene intersection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash has taken down lines at an Abilene intersection, and the road is now closed. The crash happened at the intersection of S 11th Street and Sayles Blvd around 8:00 a.m. Police alerted the public to the incident on social media, saying “crews are working on the situation. The road […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: $5.6 mil. remodel wraps up at YMCA Abilene-Redbud, new programs added

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – After three years of fundraising, three years of renovations and $5.6 million dollars, Redbud’s YMCA has been revived. The 1980s-era facility got a modern makeover and some new programs. The project was fully funded in March of 2019, all through donations. Since then, the YMCA’s undergone hefty remodeling, and experienced some […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

6 earthquakes in 4 days recorded in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sixth earthquake this week was recorded about 60 miles outside of Abilene Thursday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Country just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon. The quake was recorded at 59 miles northwest of Abilene, and just 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh. […]
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy