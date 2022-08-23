ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

Comments / 0

Related
beachconnection.net

N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Sees Disheartening 16 Ocean Rescues, One Death

(Seaside, Oregon) – A rather stunningly bad weekend for water rescues in one Oregon coast town is leading local officials to vehemently urge caution. Seaside had some 16 people in distress while in the ocean this past weekend, which wound up including one death. (Photo Seaside Fire & Rescue)
SEASIDE, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Our Picks: Aug. 25, 2022

Shellfish farms, Oysterville, Wash. Stacks of oyster shells lining the roadways signal entry into the Willapa Bay oyster-growing region, a prime spot to visit a shellfish farm, such as Oysterville Sea Farms, and see the process firsthand. Ride the trolley, Astoria. Operating on a limited route, the Astoria Riverfront Trolley...
SEASIDE, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards

SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
SEASIDE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gearhart, OR
City
Astoria, OR
City
Cannon Beach, OR
Seaside, OR
Government
City
Seaside, OR
Astoria, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
KXRO.com

“Big Shaker” earthquake simulator in Pacific County this weekend

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency to announce that they working in conjunction with the Pacific County Fair, Pacific County Fire District 1, and the Long Beach Fire Department, to host the Big Shaker Earthquake Simulator this weekend. The simulation will be available to the public on Saturday August 27,...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Coast#Humpbacks#Birds#Fish#Pesticide
discoverourcoast.com

A new 'haunt' for Astorians

A side of lox or pickled cabbage, lefse pieces with cinnamon and sugar, a dish featuring Scandinavian gjetost – served with a Northwest brew on tap. It’s all possible at one of Astoria’s newest bars, a spot for those looking to taste the region’s past and present.
ASTORIA, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Multiple Agencies, Organizations Address Chronic Camp/Dump Site on Tillamook River Road

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office has received many messages and comments thanking us for taking action on an illegal camp/dumpsite on Tillamook River Road on August 17th. We want to be sure to mention that this was a combined community effort and that many people assisted. We worked closely with Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Dietrich regarding specific laws, statutes and ordinances that were being violated with assurances that charges would be filed when action was taken.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Bethany neighbors still trying to stop gas station development

A new redesign includes fewer pumps and less underground fuel storage, but some residents still aren't happy.A proposed Chevron gas station in Bethany that has drawn opposition from neighbors now has a third design under review. Residents of the area in unincorporated Washington County have been involved in an effort to stop the development of the proposed gas station, which would be at the site of the former Mad Greek Deli at Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road, near Bethany Lake and the Rock Creek Greenway wetlands. Neighbors say their concerns include traffic, economic and environmental reasons. Bethany resident...
PORTLAND, OR
waheagle.com

They are coming back -- August 19, 20 and 21

The Northwest Steam Society has an annual steam meet each year and the location moves north and south to be somewhat close to various members' home towns. In 2011 the Northwest Steam Society came to Cathlamet for the first time to hold their annual steam meet here, followed by another in 2015. This year it is back again where the members had such great times in the past.
CATHLAMET, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fishing boat runs aground near Westport

WESTPORT, Wash. — A commercial fishing boat ran aground south of Westport early Tuesday. The Lady Debbie ran aground at about 4 a.m. near Cohassett Beach, according to the chief petty officer at U.S. Coast Guard Station Westport. The Coast Guard responded and at daybreak, the six people onboard...
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's first American Family Care clinic opens this month

The clinic will provide a range of services, from primary care to women's health. A new medical clinic is opening in South Hillsboro next week, with a grand opening ceremony set for Aug. 31. Tigard-based American Family Care is opening its newest branch at 1071 S.E. Tualatin Valley Highway, the site of a former Izzy's Restaurant. The branch will offer a range of services, from primary and urgent care to women's health, said medical director Dr. Andrew Miller. "AFC Urgent Care offers more than just care for acute illnesses and injuries," Miller said. "We also have...
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy