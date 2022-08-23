Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Sees Disheartening 16 Ocean Rescues, One Death
(Seaside, Oregon) – A rather stunningly bad weekend for water rescues in one Oregon coast town is leading local officials to vehemently urge caution. Seaside had some 16 people in distress while in the ocean this past weekend, which wound up including one death. (Photo Seaside Fire & Rescue)
discoverourcoast.com
Our Picks: Aug. 25, 2022
Shellfish farms, Oysterville, Wash. Stacks of oyster shells lining the roadways signal entry into the Willapa Bay oyster-growing region, a prime spot to visit a shellfish farm, such as Oysterville Sea Farms, and see the process firsthand. Ride the trolley, Astoria. Operating on a limited route, the Astoria Riverfront Trolley...
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
hereisoregon.com
Tillamook Air Museum’s landmark ‘gate guard’ plane is coming down; a replacement’s on the way
A plane dating back to the 1950s towers above the heads of drivers on U.S. 101 south of Tillamook Bay. Nicknamed the “Gate Guard” of the Tillamook Air Museum, the attack plane used by Navy pilots is coming down after nearly 25 years on display. Plans to remove...
WWEEK
A Pacific University Dean’s Past Life Growing Weed Is Coming Back to Haunt Her
In 2016, Jennifer Yruegas had a stellar résumé as a businesswoman and corporate lawyer. She’d worked in high-level legal positions at some of Oregon’s best-known brands: InFocus, Keen and Nike. A year later, Pacific University in Forest Grove hired her as its director of human resources...
KXRO.com
“Big Shaker” earthquake simulator in Pacific County this weekend
The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency to announce that they working in conjunction with the Pacific County Fair, Pacific County Fire District 1, and the Long Beach Fire Department, to host the Big Shaker Earthquake Simulator this weekend. The simulation will be available to the public on Saturday August 27,...
Seaside Fire: 16 distressed swimmers pulled from water over weekend
Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook that their lifeguards and water rescue teams pulled 16 distressed swimmers from the ocean over the weekend.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tuna boats arrive today, August 20 at Port of Garibaldi; Oregon Tuna Classic in Progress this weekend
What we’ve all been waiting for – tuna season is here. Fishing boats will arrive after being out to sea with their cargo holds full. Catch your share of tuna starting tomorrow at Port of Garibaldi and other fishing ports on Oregon’s north coast before captains steer back to the ocean.
discoverourcoast.com
A new 'haunt' for Astorians
A side of lox or pickled cabbage, lefse pieces with cinnamon and sugar, a dish featuring Scandinavian gjetost – served with a Northwest brew on tap. It’s all possible at one of Astoria’s newest bars, a spot for those looking to taste the region’s past and present.
q13fox.com
Garlic Fest happening this weekend in Centralia
Garlic parmesan tots, garlic-slathered corn on the cob and even garlic ice cream can be found at this weekend's Garlic Fest in Centralia. Good Day Seattle is previewing the festivities.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Multiple Agencies, Organizations Address Chronic Camp/Dump Site on Tillamook River Road
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office has received many messages and comments thanking us for taking action on an illegal camp/dumpsite on Tillamook River Road on August 17th. We want to be sure to mention that this was a combined community effort and that many people assisted. We worked closely with Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Dietrich regarding specific laws, statutes and ordinances that were being violated with assurances that charges would be filed when action was taken.
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
Bethany neighbors still trying to stop gas station development
A new redesign includes fewer pumps and less underground fuel storage, but some residents still aren't happy.A proposed Chevron gas station in Bethany that has drawn opposition from neighbors now has a third design under review. Residents of the area in unincorporated Washington County have been involved in an effort to stop the development of the proposed gas station, which would be at the site of the former Mad Greek Deli at Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road, near Bethany Lake and the Rock Creek Greenway wetlands. Neighbors say their concerns include traffic, economic and environmental reasons. Bethany resident...
waheagle.com
They are coming back -- August 19, 20 and 21
The Northwest Steam Society has an annual steam meet each year and the location moves north and south to be somewhat close to various members' home towns. In 2011 the Northwest Steam Society came to Cathlamet for the first time to hold their annual steam meet here, followed by another in 2015. This year it is back again where the members had such great times in the past.
Fishing boat runs aground near Westport
WESTPORT, Wash. — A commercial fishing boat ran aground south of Westport early Tuesday. The Lady Debbie ran aground at about 4 a.m. near Cohassett Beach, according to the chief petty officer at U.S. Coast Guard Station Westport. The Coast Guard responded and at daybreak, the six people onboard...
McMinnville man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff’s office says
A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.
Man accused of dumping girlfriend’s body in garbage dies in Washington County custody
The 31-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in the garbage died by apparent suicide Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. A deputy found Fabian Hernandez, suspected in the killing of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, in the Washington County Jail on Aug. 17 with...
Kaylee Birdzell murder suspect dies days after alleged jail suicide attempt
A Washington County Jail inmate accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell, died in the hospital Tuesdsay, six days after an alleged suicide attempt, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says.
Hillsboro's first American Family Care clinic opens this month
The clinic will provide a range of services, from primary care to women's health. A new medical clinic is opening in South Hillsboro next week, with a grand opening ceremony set for Aug. 31. Tigard-based American Family Care is opening its newest branch at 1071 S.E. Tualatin Valley Highway, the site of a former Izzy's Restaurant. The branch will offer a range of services, from primary and urgent care to women's health, said medical director Dr. Andrew Miller. "AFC Urgent Care offers more than just care for acute illnesses and injuries," Miller said. "We also have...
