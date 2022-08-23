A new redesign includes fewer pumps and less underground fuel storage, but some residents still aren't happy.A proposed Chevron gas station in Bethany that has drawn opposition from neighbors now has a third design under review. Residents of the area in unincorporated Washington County have been involved in an effort to stop the development of the proposed gas station, which would be at the site of the former Mad Greek Deli at Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road, near Bethany Lake and the Rock Creek Greenway wetlands. Neighbors say their concerns include traffic, economic and environmental reasons. Bethany resident...

