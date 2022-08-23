ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntertown, IN

WANE-TV

City of FW, community leaders celebrate opening of Powell Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, as well as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and other community leaders Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of Powell Park in southeast Fort Wayne. The park is located at 2620 Weisser Park Ave....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD homicide detective seeking NACS board seat

Fort Wayne homicide detective Ben MacDonald is used to wrestling criminals down to the ground and cuffing them. You’ll see his name on quite a few probable cause affidavits. “Chasing the worst people on earth and trying to be creative in investigation is what I love,” he once told this reporter during an interview with him and his twin brother, Luke MacDonald, also a homicide detective.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

DeKalb County mulling buggy tax

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a county resident expressed their concern for the situation. Now, DeKalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Sweetwater supports Habitat for Humanity panel build

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Habitat for Humanity got a helping hand from employees at Sweetwater on Thursday. Over 100 employees from the store and organization spent the day at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, building the interior and exterior walls for a future habitat home. Not only did they...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

TRAA discusses higher pay for employees, hiring goals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The big topic of conversation at Thursday's Three Rivers Ambulance Authority Board Meeting: higher pay. TRAA is expected to increase pay by $5 an hour for medics and $2 an hour for dispatchers. The goal is for those increases to take effect Sept. 1. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Mayor Henry weighs in on Allen County jail discussion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion. In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
max983.net

Argos Resident Expresses Frustration with Trash Service

Article submitted by James Master, The Pilot News Managing Editor. An Argos resident complained to the Argos Town Council members last week about the town’s trash service. Paul Stearns informed the council that it had been trash pickup day and that his trash, along with most of his neighborhood, hasn’t been picked up.
ARGOS, IN
WOWO News

Bump In Pay Coming For FWCS Substitute Teachers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is upping its pay rates for substitute teachers particularly those with more education and experience. According to The Journal Gazette, for some substitutes the rate changes approved Monday mean they will earn $50 more per day. Not every substitute is getting an increase, however. The district proposed higher rates to attract substitutes with more education and teaching experience, officials said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman from Montpelier, Indiana sentenced for wire fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Katina Miller, 50, of Montpelier, Indiana has been sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for wire fraud, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady passed the sentence after Miller's plea of guilty to fraud. Miller was also ordered to pay $86,755.39 in restitution.
MONTPELIER, IN
wfft.com

Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Biden Administration today announced its plan to forgive federal student debt for some Americans. This plan calls for up to a $10,000 loan forgiveness, with potentially double for students with Pell Grants. This only applies to people who took out federal grants and make...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Sergeant Dale Reber retires after 36 years of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Indiana State Police Sergeant Dale Reber has retired from the Indiana State Police after 36 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Indiana. Sergeant Reber, 58 of Fort Wayne, has spent his entire adult life in service to others. After his graduation from...
FORT WAYNE, IN

