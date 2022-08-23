Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
City of FW, community leaders celebrate opening of Powell Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, as well as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and other community leaders Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of Powell Park in southeast Fort Wayne. The park is located at 2620 Weisser Park Ave....
WANE-TV
FWPD homicide detective seeking NACS board seat
Fort Wayne homicide detective Ben MacDonald is used to wrestling criminals down to the ground and cuffing them. You’ll see his name on quite a few probable cause affidavits. “Chasing the worst people on earth and trying to be creative in investigation is what I love,” he once told this reporter during an interview with him and his twin brother, Luke MacDonald, also a homicide detective.
wfft.com
Step forward for Poka-Bache Connector, City Council passes interlocal agreement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carlton Bradtmiller and his family are regular Pufferbelly Trail users. “It’s biker-friendly and walker-friendly. We got little bells here,” Bradtmiller said. Pufferbelly Trail is a segment of the Poka-Bache Connector — a State Visionary Trail that will connect Pokagon State Park to Ouabache...
WANE-TV
DeKalb County mulling buggy tax
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a county resident expressed their concern for the situation. Now, DeKalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250...
wfft.com
Sweetwater supports Habitat for Humanity panel build
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Habitat for Humanity got a helping hand from employees at Sweetwater on Thursday. Over 100 employees from the store and organization spent the day at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, building the interior and exterior walls for a future habitat home. Not only did they...
wfft.com
TRAA discusses higher pay for employees, hiring goals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The big topic of conversation at Thursday's Three Rivers Ambulance Authority Board Meeting: higher pay. TRAA is expected to increase pay by $5 an hour for medics and $2 an hour for dispatchers. The goal is for those increases to take effect Sept. 1. A...
wfft.com
Allen County and Fort Wayne city officials encourages animal safety and bite reporting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Animal bites can lead to serious health problems and sometimes fatal risks. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the Allen County Sheriff's Department are urging people to carefully capture and report animal bite cases. Bats are currently...
WOWO News
Allen County considering “no less than seven sites” for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said that the county is considering multiple locations for a new Allen County Jail, including the current proposed site in southeast Fort Wayne. In an interview on the Pat Miller Program, Peters said that nothing has changed with the...
wfft.com
Allen County commissioner says southeast Fort Wayne location still 'Plan A' for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters says the southeast Fort Wayne location is still their first option for the new jail, despite reports otherwise. Peters told FOX 55 he does not know why a news report said the location was no longer being considered. He said...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry weighs in on Allen County jail discussion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion. In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”
max983.net
Argos Resident Expresses Frustration with Trash Service
Article submitted by James Master, The Pilot News Managing Editor. An Argos resident complained to the Argos Town Council members last week about the town’s trash service. Paul Stearns informed the council that it had been trash pickup day and that his trash, along with most of his neighborhood, hasn’t been picked up.
WOWO News
Bump In Pay Coming For FWCS Substitute Teachers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is upping its pay rates for substitute teachers particularly those with more education and experience. According to The Journal Gazette, for some substitutes the rate changes approved Monday mean they will earn $50 more per day. Not every substitute is getting an increase, however. The district proposed higher rates to attract substitutes with more education and teaching experience, officials said.
wfft.com
United Way organizes 30th Day of Caring in Allen County, around 1,000 volunteers participated
The Human Agricultural Cooperative had a few extra hands working their farm Wednesday morning. United Way organizes 30th Day of Caring in Allen County, around 1,000 volunteers participated. The Human Agricultural Cooperative had a few extra hands working their farm Wednesday morning.
wfft.com
Woman from Montpelier, Indiana sentenced for wire fraud
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Katina Miller, 50, of Montpelier, Indiana has been sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for wire fraud, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady passed the sentence after Miller's plea of guilty to fraud. Miller was also ordered to pay $86,755.39 in restitution.
wfft.com
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
What kind of impact could student loan forgiveness have?
Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, conducted a survey in conjunction with the Mike Downs Center for Politics in 2021.
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
wfft.com
What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Biden Administration today announced its plan to forgive federal student debt for some Americans. This plan calls for up to a $10,000 loan forgiveness, with potentially double for students with Pell Grants. This only applies to people who took out federal grants and make...
WOWO News
Sergeant Dale Reber retires after 36 years of service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Indiana State Police Sergeant Dale Reber has retired from the Indiana State Police after 36 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Indiana. Sergeant Reber, 58 of Fort Wayne, has spent his entire adult life in service to others. After his graduation from...
Beagle adoptions begin at Humane Fort Wayne
18 of 25 beagles sent to Fort Wayne became adoptable on Tuesday, with the hopes of all 18 finding new homes by the end of the day.
