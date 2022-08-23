Read full article on original website
Related
VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins.
League of Legends Zenith Games Skins Are Fighting in the Future
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding an interesting new line, Zenith Games. The champions getting new Blitzcrank, Jayce and Lee Sin . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Zenith Games Skins.
VALORANT Champions 2022 Bundle Revealed
The end of the VALORANT esports season is coming to a close. With VALORANT Champions 2022 on its way, fans will be gearing up to see the best of the best battle it out. Teams from all around the world will be fighting to win VALORANT Champions. As with last year, the VALORANT Dev Team will be celebrating this with special skins. Here is a look at the VALORANT Champions 2022 Skin Bundle.
TFT Set 7.5 Champions Confirmed and Rumored
After what has been one of the more complex Sets, TFT Set 7.5 is on its way. Not much is known about TFT Set 7.5 other than it will still be connected to Dragons. Here will be a full list of all the new confirmed and rumored champions coming to TFT Set 7.5 which should be released at the start of September. They will be sorted in alphabetical order with their traits and costs listed below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
King Viego Skin Revealed
Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skins for previous lines. This time though, they revealed a stand-alone skin for Viego. Here is a look at the new King Viego skin.
Magic: The Gathering’s Full Set Roadmap for 2023 Revealed
Even before fans head back to Dominaria, Wizards of the Coast unveiled it’s larger schedule for upcoming Standard sets through 2023. The Standard set roadmap was revealed during the “Wizards Presents” stream on Thursday August 18. The stream featured updates on all things Magic and Dungeons and Dragons related, including the major announcement for Standard sets. Audiences weren’t expecting to see the entire 2023 roadmap, but that is exactly what viewers got.
Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date. The...
VALORANT Crosshair Site: What the Pros Use
VALORANT has become one of the most played and watched FPS in the world. The first Riot Games shooter has found a lot of success due to its great gameplay. This has moved over to the pro scene being strong along with the streaming scene. Most fans want to find a bit of a leg up or see what their favorite player is using and want to do the same. Crosshairs are a great way for someone to play at their best. Here is a VALORANT Crosshair Site along with alternatives for players to use like the pros.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE Release Date?
With TFT Set 7 Dragonlands in full swing, fans are already looking towards TFT Set 7.5. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 7.5 but many expect for news to come soon. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE release date? Here is a look at when it could release.
How To Unlock Tuxedo Styles In Pokemon Unite
The third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces Theia Sky Ruins, a new map added to the game. With the new map, players have the opportunity to earn exclusive outfits for Venusaur and Espeon. Here’s how to unlock Tuxedo Styles Venusaur and Espeon In Pokemon Unite.
Street Fighter V Evo 2022 Results: Kawano Wins
“Kawano” wins his first Evo tournament win at Evo 2022 which may be the last Street Fighter V: Champion Edition tournament at Evo. In a 1,324 total registrant tournament, Kawano is a player from Japan that came out on top. Facing off notable players such as Derek “iDom” Ruffin, Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi, and Daigo “The Beast” Umehara.
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 7.5
TFT Set 7.5 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 7.5 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
How To Get Multiversus MVP Pack
With the kickoff of MultiVersus Season, 1 Xbox Game Pass members receive a special surprise via Xbox Game Pass Perks. Until October 23, Xbox Game Pass subscription members can receive the MultiVersus MVP Pack. Here’s how to claim the DLC pack. There are 2 different ways the players can...
New Tekken 7 Free Update Details
After the Tekken 7 Grand Finals at Evo, Bandai Namco revealed a trailer for a free update coming to Tekken 7. A teaser trailer for a new Tekken project, possibly Tekken 8 came afterward. The trailer begins with the announcement that the Tekken World Tour is back. The World Tour...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0