SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

SWEET HOME, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO