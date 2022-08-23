ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisters, OR

cascadebusnews.com

Camping Code Information Session

The City of Bend is developing municipal code provisions to regulate unsanctioned camping on City rights-of-way and City-owned property, like public streets, sidewalks and landscape strips in Bend. As part of developing the code, the City is hosting two informational sessions this month. There will also be an online opportunity...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bigger than ever: Airshow of the Cascades set to return at Madras Airport

The Airshow of the Cascades is back Friday and Saturday at Madras Airport and bigger than ever this year, with a festival and three national acts performing for the crowd. Find out more at https://www.cascadeairshow.com/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
MADRAS, OR
bendsource.com

A little help goes a long way

Most parents would agree that raising children is never a piece of cake, but for some, this sentiment crosses into the realm of the impossible. An individual who is ill-equipped for being a parent can create chaos and turmoil in a child’s life, which can then be detrimental to the child’s wellbeing down the road.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man’s body recovered near Dillon Falls

Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call about a man that went missing after going over Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate him.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated

Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium

EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen

A Bend-based underwater dive team found a body in a Northern California reservoir that is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. The post Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen appeared first on KTVZ.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area

Central Oregon's counties have been three of the four fastest-growing in the state since 2010, with Deschutes County's nearly 29% growth rate more than twice that of the Portland area, a state economist said Monday. The post ‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
SWEET HOME, OR
Laura Slawny

Rosendin Selected as Oregon National Guard Employer of the Year

The Oregon Air National Guard selected electrical contractor Rosendin as its 2021 Employer of the Year. Rosendin is a national company with offices in Hillsboro and Prineville, Oregon, recognized for showing flexibility and support for employees to fulfill Oregon National Guard’s state and federal missions during the pandemic and during recent wildfires.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why

Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville City Council and Crook County Court voted to move forward on Center on Rural Innovation program

The Rural Innovation's Rural Innovation Hub initiative will provide intensive technical assistance and support to rural communitiesCity and county leaders are taking advantage of a program that will provide guidance and resources to improve local economic development. The Prineville City Council and Crook County Court both voted to move forward with Center on Rural Innovation's Rural Innovation Hub initiative. According to the organization's website, it "provides intensive technical assistance and support to rural communities as they build digital economy ecosystem strategies, an economic development model that works to educate and train local residents in digital skills, employ them in digital...
PRINEVILLE, OR

