cascadebusnews.com
Camping Code Information Session
The City of Bend is developing municipal code provisions to regulate unsanctioned camping on City rights-of-way and City-owned property, like public streets, sidewalks and landscape strips in Bend. As part of developing the code, the City is hosting two informational sessions this month. There will also be an online opportunity...
KTVZ
Bigger than ever: Airshow of the Cascades set to return at Madras Airport
The Airshow of the Cascades is back Friday and Saturday at Madras Airport and bigger than ever this year, with a festival and three national acts performing for the crowd. Find out more at https://www.cascadeairshow.com/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
bendsource.com
A little help goes a long way
Most parents would agree that raising children is never a piece of cake, but for some, this sentiment crosses into the realm of the impossible. An individual who is ill-equipped for being a parent can create chaos and turmoil in a child’s life, which can then be detrimental to the child’s wellbeing down the road.
Bend man, 41, drowns going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body
A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy operating a drone located the body of a 41-year-old Bend man who apparently drowned Tuesday when he went over turbulent Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River on an inner tube, deputies said Wednesday. The post Bend man, 41, drowns going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Clear the Shelters: 50% to 100% off adoption fees Saturday at Humane Society of Central Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is joining the nationwide effort to #ClearTheShelters on Saturday. If you have been thinking about adding a new family member, now may be the time. Adopters at the Humane Society of Central Oregon will receive half off to a waived...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man’s body recovered near Dillon Falls
Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call about a man that went missing after going over Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate him.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
centraloregondaily.com
Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
kezi.com
Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium
EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
Illegal, abandoned campfire sparks 3-acre blaze near Walton Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 7,000 acres
An abandoned, illegal campfire sparked a wildfire Sunday north of Walton Lake on the Ochoco National Forest that firefighters stopped at about three acres, authorities said Monday. The post Illegal, abandoned campfire sparks 3-acre blaze near Walton Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 7,000 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
opb.org
More than three weeks after it started, Central Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire still 0% contained
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake east of Oakridge. The blaze started Aug. 1 and is more than 7,200 acres in size. The fire remains 0% contained. Randy Johnson, the incident commander of Pacific Northwest Team 3, said crews are still working to keep the...
Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen
A Bend-based underwater dive team found a body in a Northern California reservoir that is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. The post Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware
A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account. The post Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware appeared first on KTVZ.
‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area
Central Oregon's counties have been three of the four fastest-growing in the state since 2010, with Deschutes County's nearly 29% growth rate more than twice that of the Portland area, a state economist said Monday. The post ‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
Rosendin Selected as Oregon National Guard Employer of the Year
The Oregon Air National Guard selected electrical contractor Rosendin as its 2021 Employer of the Year. Rosendin is a national company with offices in Hillsboro and Prineville, Oregon, recognized for showing flexibility and support for employees to fulfill Oregon National Guard’s state and federal missions during the pandemic and during recent wildfires.
KTVZ
Over 700 St. Charles workers sign petition, refuse to repay overpayments without outside audit; union files BOLI complaint
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two unions representing workers at St. Charles Health System have launched their latest volley against the financially troubled organization, with hundreds of workers signing a petition and refusing to repay some $2 million in overpayments without an outside audit to confirm the figures are accurate.
Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why
Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
CERT Team raids Hunnell Road trailer, seizes meth, suspected fentanyl; owner arrested
The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served a search warrant and arrested the owner of a trailer along Hunnell Road on Monday afternoon, seizing commercial amounts of methamphetamine and blue bills believed to contain Fentanyl. The post CERT Team raids Hunnell Road trailer, seizes meth, suspected fentanyl; owner arrested appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville City Council and Crook County Court voted to move forward on Center on Rural Innovation program
The Rural Innovation's Rural Innovation Hub initiative will provide intensive technical assistance and support to rural communitiesCity and county leaders are taking advantage of a program that will provide guidance and resources to improve local economic development. The Prineville City Council and Crook County Court both voted to move forward with Center on Rural Innovation's Rural Innovation Hub initiative. According to the organization's website, it "provides intensive technical assistance and support to rural communities as they build digital economy ecosystem strategies, an economic development model that works to educate and train local residents in digital skills, employ them in digital...
