Lawyer: No evidence of mom's alleged Qanon kidnapping plot

By CBS Colorado
 3 days ago

There is no evidence a Colorado woman who lost custody of her 7-year-old son for allegedly lying about his health problems plotted with Qanon supporters to have him kidnapped from foster care, her lawyer told jurors Monday at the start of her trial.

The prosecution's case about the alleged plot in 2019 is based on the account of Cynthia Abcug's then 16-year-old daughter, who told her counselor that her mother was talking with followers of the baseless Qanon conspiracy theory about launching a raid on the home, defense lawyer Brian Hall said during opening statements in court in Castle Rock in suburban Denver.

Many Qanon supporters believe former President Donald Trump was fighting enemies in the so-called deep state to expose a group of satanic, cannibalistic child molesters they believe secretly runs the globe.

Hall stressed that the girl did not know details about what was supposed to happen and did not think her mother knew where her son's foster home was.

But Chief Deputy District Gary Dawson told the jury that the daughter heard her mother talking about the raid on several occasions in September and August of 2019. Around that same time, Abcug bought a gun, and a man identified only as Ryan and described as an ex-member of the military and a sniper moved into their home to provide protection, Dawson said.

An older son who was no longer living at home will also testify that he remembers Abcug talking about launching a raid to get her young son back, Dawson said.

Abcug is charged with both conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, a felony, and misdemeanor child abuse for allegedly committing medical child abuse by lying about his health problems to doctors, causing him to be subjected to unnecessary procedures, and telling staff at his school that he suffered seizures, had trouble walking and swallowing and was dying. The boy has not suffered any medical problems since being put in foster care in May 2019, Dawson said.

Hall said there was no evidence of medical child abuse. He said that a doctor who cared for the boy in Florida and a half-brother witnessed him having seizures and implied that at least some of his other health problems were side effects of medication prescribed to treat the seizures.

Abcug, a single mother, moved her family to Colorado in 2018 to seek treatment based on the recommendation of the Florida doctor, Hall said. A doctor in Colorado had developed a plan to wean Abcug's son off the seizure medication about two weeks before he was removed from his mother's custody, Hall said.

"Ms. Abcug was doing the best she could after years of not knowing what was wrong with her child," Hall said.

CBS Denver

Colorado mom denies alleged QAnon plot to kidnap son

A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back.Cynthia Abcug, testifying on the last day of her trial in suburban Denver, said she "feels like a fool" now but was told at the time that the people she had met were working for "systemic changes in the family court system." After a door at her townhome in Parker was found broken,...
The Associated Press

Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting members of a group that offered to help get her son back legally after reaching out for help on social media but they did not. Cynthia Abcug’s lawyer said his client may have made mistakes after her son was removed from her home in 2019, including letting a military veteran she never met before sleep on her couch to provide protection for her and accusing social workers on social media of seizing children to sell them. Still public defender Ara Ohanian urged jurors to acquit her, saying there was no evidence Abcug had plans to launch a raid or that she had taken any steps to try to pursue one. “She did not commit any crimes,” he said during closing arguments in Abcug’s trial in Castle Rock, south of Denver.
CBS Denver

Claims: Arapahoe Co. Human Services removed kids unjustly

More lawsuits are being filed against Arapahoe County Human Services. A former human services case worker. Robin Niceta, the former partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, is at the center of one complaint, but there are more. The latest round of lawsuits reaches beyond Niceta, with allegations that many children were taken away from families when they likely should not have been removed. "And as I stand here right now. Some of these women are still missing their children and I can't stand that... I can't stand that," said Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.She claims to be a victim and...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-year-old boy is now recovering from serious injuries after his skull was "shattered" by a "football-sized" rock, according to his family. The rock was thrown through a car window at the boy by a stranger after an incident with a toy gun escalated. Colorado Springs Police say they received The post Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates appeared first on KRDO.
The Denver Gazette

Child protective worker investigated for false claims about parents who had kids taken away

The ex-partner of the former embattled Aurora police chief, already charged criminally with falsely reporting that a vocal critic of the chief sexually abused her son, now is under investigation by the FBI on new allegations of manipulating the child protective system where she worked to gain the upper hand in her own child custody battle. Robin Niceta is being investigated for faking an attack by a former partner.
CBS Denver

Boulder police search for more victims, witnesses in attack

Police in Boulder are searching for more people who could be victims or witnesses after a man attacked several people on Tuesday night. Officers eventually arrested the suspect, Perry Gilreath, after he allegedly assaulted two people and three officers. Police were initially called to the intersection of 30th and Aurora streets in Boulder just before 7 p.m. Dispatch received reports of a person lying in the road. As officers were responding, additional calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location. Before officers arrived, the male suspect, later identified as Gilreath, 18, assaulted and strangled a passerby. When officers...
coloradopolitics.com

Golden man may sue officers for early-morning SWAT raid, shooting

A federal judge has cleared the way for a Golden man to sue law enforcement officers for the injuries and damage they caused in executing an early-morning, no-knock warrant as part of a largescale operation against the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Dustin J. Ullerich's civil rights lawsuit described in graphic...
9NEWS

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers sue for over $878K in fees

DENVER — A law firm that helped defend Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite convicted of helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, is suing her, her brother and husband, saying it was never paid for more than $878,000 for its work. Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman alleged in...
CBS Denver

Man charged with hate crimes for spraying people with gas

An arrest was made in connection with an attack from last month that could have been deadly.Riny Kosam, 28, was arrested by Aurora police and now faces several charges related to a July 23 attack at the Rocket Gas Station at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street.Just before 11 p.m. that night, Kosam approached customers that were speaking Spanish and told them they "don't belong here," sprayed them with gasoline and apparently searched for a lighter, police said. When he couldn't find a lighter, he threw a rock through their car's rear window and stole their keys.Kosam was arrested Wednesday by...
CBS Denver

'Empty promise robber' sought by FBI

The FBI and local authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say he's robbed several banks and attempted to rob others.Investigators call the suspect "the empty promise bandit." According to the FBI, the suspect always hands bank tellers a note with some sort of empty promise written on it.They say he has robbed or attempted to rob a number of banks in the Denver metro area.Police in Denver and Englewood are also involved in the search.Investigators say the suspect has not used any weapons in his robberies, as far as they're aware, and the suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 5-foot9 with a thin build and bald or with light-colored short hair.
CBS Denver

Zay Rosales' accused killer charged with 2 counts first-degree murder

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenager and injuring another in Longmont recently was formerly charged.Yahir Solis, 19, was charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder in the killing of 13-year-old Zay Rosales. He was also charged with five counts of First-Degree Attempted Murder, along with charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Illegal Firearm Discharge, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief. Solis is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28. Initial law enforcement investigation appears to indicate a possible gang rivalry led to the shooting.Zay and a 15-year-old boy were playing basketball at Kensington Park during the afternoon of Aug. 20 when a silver car drove by, and the driver fired at least 10 shots, according to a partially redacted arrest warrant from the Longmont Police Department. The driver of that car left the scene, witnesses told investigators. Zay was fatally shot in the chest, a 15-year-old who was not named was shot in the leg, and a third person was there with them at the time but was not shot or injured. 
CBS Denver

Chief Pazen shares concerns after 'avoid police' video shown at school

Denver Public Schools officials are addressing concerns from the community after a controversial video was shown to students at Denver South High School. The video's message about how to respond to bias motivates attacks includes a tip to "avoid police." In a statement, the district days the video was not vetted before it was presented to the student body. "Unfortunately, what I saw enhances the divide that we're all trying to bridge," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said after watching the video. Pazen says the advice to not call police was shocking, but the reasoning behind...
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

