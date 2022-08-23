ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Equity Grant application process underway

Colorado Parks & Wildlife will be giving out outdoor equity grants 00:30

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is ready to give out some money. The application process for Outdoor Equity Grants started Monday and continues through Sept. 30.

CPW is hoping that nonprofits, schools, governments and businesses that want to increase access to the outdoors will apply.

The grants are made possible thanks to a bill that aims to help families from communities who have been historically excluded from recreational opportunities.

According to CPW, Program focus should aim to address one or more of the following issues: the racial inequities young Coloradans face in accessing the outdoors, improving environmental justice, accessibility to the outdoors for Colorado youth from historically excluded communities including black, Indigenous, and youth of color, LGBTQIA2S+ youth, youth with disabilities, immigrant and refugee youth, and low-income youth; providing environmental, experiential, outdoor, or stewardship and conservation education.

The funds come from a redistribution of lottery money.

Education advocates in Colorado work to keep students out of debt

About 800,000 Coloradans still owe on their federal student loans. According to Student Loan Hero, their average balance is around $34,000. Education advocates are working to inform college-bound students before they decide to join the millions of graduates still paying for their degrees. RELATED: Here's who is eligible for Biden's student loan forgiveness program Higher education consultant Javon Brame says academic capitalism is at its highest. "A lot of students choose the institution of higher education they're going to attend based on the costs," said Brame. "It's something students have become much more aware of after watching their parents or...
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
Organization urges people to donate blood amid shortage

Blood supplies have fallen drastically since the start of the summer and Vitalant, a nonprofit that collects and donates blood, warns it could get worse as the Labor Day weekend approaches.The organization is calling for more generous donors to make sure patients at hospitals around the state and country can get the care they need."We really don't want doctors to have to make those tough decisions on whether or not they have to do a surgery or they have to postpone a surgery because the units aren't there for them to perform the surgery that they need," said Brooke Way,...
Vail Resorts to limit day pass sales for upcoming ski season

They may be the most expensive way to buy your lift tickets, you walk up to the window and purchase a single-day pass at any Colorado ski resorts.   Now, this year, Vail Resorts announced it's limiting those sales whether sold online or at ticket windows.   Vail Resorts says, "lift tickets will be limited every day, across every resort, during the 2022/23 season in order to preserve the guest experience at each resort."   That means once a limited number of lift tickets are sold out for the day, no more "walk-ups" will be able to ski.  Skiers and riders opt to buy single day tickets if they're visiting from out of town or if they want to take advantage of a powder day.Vail Resorts limited pass sales only a handful of times last season at its Colorado resorts.Pass holders, including Epic Day Passes will not be limited.   Vail Resorts says guests who enroll in ski school will also not be impacted.The company announced opening dates for Crested Butte, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Vail earlier this week.Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
CO health officials detail COVID exposure recommendations

New COVID-19 guidelines sent out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention simplify recommendations for exposure. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there are two key takeaways. The first is: Isolation is different from quarantine. While the CDC no longer recommends quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure, anyone who is ill with  COVID-19 or tests positive still needs to isolate. That means staying at home and apart from others for at least five days after testing positive or experiencing symptoms.The second is: People should still take precautions after being exposed to COVID-19, like watching for symptoms and wearing a mask around others for a full 10 days after exposure.
New Judi's House offers more space for grieving children

For 20 years, Judi's House has offered comfort and solace for grieving children. Now the organization has moved to much larger and brighter space to help those kids and their families. 89,000 children in Colorado, or one in 14, will experience the loss of a parent or sibling by the time they turn 18. For former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese, that life changing moment came when he was 12 and his mother, Judi, died of cancer. "When we talk with Brian, he really talks about the fact that he felt very alone in his grief as a little boy," said...
Lack of massive flooding in Glenwood Canyon is good news

It would be hard to ignore the weeks of 2021 that I-70 was closed through Glenwood Canyon because of torrential downpours and tons of rock and mud that slid down the burn scars and then across all lanes. The massive mudslides made the vital passageway through Colorado unpassable.It's because of that previous experience with flooding that the Colorado Department of Transportation prepared for the worst this summer with the canyon, after being told by scientists the canyon would have the potential to do that again for the next 5 years while vegetation took root again in the aftermath of the Grizzly...
Everything you need to know about fall color in Colorado

Fall is a special time of the year in Colorado for so many reasons but catching views of the aspen trees is often a bucket list item for many people. There's nothing like standing in the crisp mountain air as you take in the vast scenery of a gold mountainside. If you get really lucky there might even be a dusting of snow on the peaks above you along with some pops or red and orange mixed in with the gold.The science behind the annual color display is all about the shorter days and what happens inside the leaves of...
New federal restrictions on ghost guns now in effect

New federal restrictions on "ghost guns" went into effect on Wednesday. A ghost gun can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers.Beginning Wednesday, commercial manufacturers of ghost gun assembly kits will be required to include serial numbers. Sellers will also need to be federally licensed, run background checks before selling a homemade gun kit and keep records of the purchases for as long as they are in business. The current rule allows sellers to purge records after 20 years. The number of ghost guns in the U.S. has been on the rise in recent years. While there's no data on how many ghost gun parts are sold, the number turning up at crime scenes in recent years has soared, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which regulates firearms. In its latest report on the U.S. gun market, the ATF pointed to jumps in Google trends data in recent years that suggest increasing interest in ghost gun parts. That data shows key searches related to specific ghost gun parts soared by more than 600% in the last decade. Last year, Denver police confiscated 166 guns without serial numbers during criminal investigations. 
Kevin Priola faces recall petition after switching parties

After State Sen. Kevin Priola announced earlier this week that he was switching parties to become a Democrat, he now faces a possible recall from angry Republicans who want him out.In announcing the change, Priola cited lies told by Republican colleagues surrounding the 2020 election. Numerous assertions that the presidential election was stolen, including statements by former President Donald Trump, have been proven false. Now a petition to recall Priola has been circulating with over 18,000 signatures that would eventually need to be submitted to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office."I cannot continue to be a part of a political...
More storms expected Friday with a little drier weekend coming.

DENVER(CBS)- After a warm and stormy Thursday a change is on the way to end the week. Thursday's high at DIA made it to 90 degrees! The 53rd 90 degree or more day we have had this summer in Denver. A weak cold front will push thru Colorado on Thursday night this will knock temperature down across the Denver metro area and parts of eastern Colorado by about 5 degrees or so on Friday. At the same time monsoon moisture continues to flow up from Arizona and New Mexico to finish out the week.This combination will bring in lots of clouds and a few sprinkles for the morning on Friday in the central mountains and northeastern plains.By afternoon, thunderstorms will fire up with the heat of the day across many parts of the state. First in the mountains and then, across eastern areas by afternoon and evening.Thunderstorms may have enough rainfall that we have to worry about our burn scars and potential flooding. Over the weekend a drying and warming trend will kick in with more 90s returning to lower elevations and more 70s to low 80s in the mountains.
'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

A Colorado businessman charged in a "We Build The Wall" fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he'll otherwise face.Attorney John Meringolo wrote in papers submitted to a Manhattan federal court judge late Monday that Timothy Shea cannot get a fair and impartial retrial in New York.He also asked that the retrial be moved from Oct. 24 to early December, saying prosecutors have recently produced a previously seized laptop...
Warm Tuesday ahead with scattered mountain showers

Get ready for a pretty quiet weather day around Colorado thanks to some warmer and drier air moving into the state. We'll see just a handful of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and they will mostly be confined to the mountains, especially locations close to the Continental Divide.It'll be a warm afternoon around the state with temperatures close to where they should be for this time of the year. Most of the state will be in the 70s and 80s. It'll be just a few degrees above normal on the northeast plains and western slope with some low to...
Olivia Young

Olivia Young joined the CBS News Colorado team in August 2022, and is ecstatic to be back in her home state! She grew up in Castle Rock and graduated from Douglas County High School. Before coming to Denver, Olivia was a reporter and anchor for KVAL/KMTR in Eugene, Oregon, where she covered stories including the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, the 2020 Olympic Trials, and the WOW hall mass shooting. Olivia learned the news business from some of the country's top journalists, interning at NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Dateline NBC, and NBC Los Angeles, where...
