ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Footy commentator Rod Law lists his Melbourne terrace for $6.5million despite admitting he will 'regret his decision'

By Ahmer Khokhar
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Football commentator Rod Law is selling his stylish double-storey terrace home in East Melbourne, opposite the MCG, despite admitting he will 'regret' his decision.

The respected sports media veteran has completely transformed the five-bedroom home at 114 Vale Street, which he is hoping will sell for $6million to $6.5million.

Law, who has been contemplating the sale of his 'labour of love' during his decade living at the address, believes the time is now right for him to move on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0359VY_0hRJ6fGW00
Football commentator Rod Law (right) is selling his stylish double-storey home in East Melbourne, opposite the MCG, despite admitting he will 'regret' his decision

'I've always had a project on the go. Ever since I bought my first house back in the mid '90s, I've always had something cooking,' Law told the Herald Sun.

Mr Law added: 'I've been mulling this decision [to sell] for many years. I'm going to regret it, but sometimes you've just got to do it.

'Living parkfront in the middle of town, particularly when you've got two dogs, is pretty special. Not only that, I love my neighbours.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCf8q_0hRJ6fGW00
The respected sports media veteran has completely transformed the five-bedroom home at 114 Vale Street (pictured), which he is hoping will sell for $6million to $6.5million 

RT Edgar agent Jack Edgar revealed the Hawthorne-brick Victorian was one of only about 20 houses with a spectacular view overlooking both Yarra Park and the MCG.

'It'll bring in heaps of different buyer profiles – it's a great spot and really tightly held,' Mr Edgar said.

'If you're a footy fan, you've got the 'G right there, and it's a spectacular renovation.'

Law, who is now looking for a new dwelling in East Melbourne, believes the spectacular view was the standout feature of his old home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14F9GM_0hRJ6fGW00
Law has been contemplating the sale of his 'labour of love' during his decade living at the address. (Pictured: the formal lounge room with a gas fire and period features)

'The best way I can put it is that it has a touch of that Central Park (NYC) vibe, looking across a park at the city,' he explained.

The lounge room opens out to a balcony with city views. There is also a private internal terrace, ideal for entertaining.

Law made headlines last year when he walked away from Sam Newman's You Cannot Be Serious podcast as its executive producer, after disagreeing with Newman's decision to have ex-AFL player Nick Stevens as a guest.

Newman later claimed he and Law had buried the hatchet and was hoping Law would return to his podcast team alongside Don Scott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJMcW_0hRJ6fGW00
The heart of the home is a modern kitchen and elegant dining room 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t42OK_0hRJ6fGW00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drunken' woman who Nick Kyrgios had thrown off Wimbledon's Centre Court launches defamation case against the tennis star for making 'reckless and entirely baseless allegation' against her

The 'drunken' woman who Nick Kyrgios had thrown off Centre Court at the men's final of Wimbledon in July is taking legal action against the tennis player. Anna Palus, 32, was temporarily ejected from the Wimbledon Grand Slam final after Kyrgios told the umpire she had '700 drinks'. But in...
TENNIS
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Newman
Person
Mcg
Person
Nick Stevens
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

'It's just so awful. There are no words': Tearful friends pay tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh as they leave flowers outside his family home in Glasgow after Pop Idol star's shock death in the US

A close friend of Darius Campbell Danesh today paid tribute to the Pop Idol star as she laid flowers at his family home in Glasgow. Anne Ferguson said she had 'no words' to describe her sadness at the Scottish singer and actor's sudden death aged 41 after he was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrace#Linus Realestate#Footy#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Herald Sun
Daily Mail

Royal sources do not recall a 'fire' in baby Archie's hotel room during Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour but say staff unplugged a smoking heater - and royals would have let down people displaced by Apartheid had they cancelled next visit

The 'fire' that broke out in the room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was meant to be sleeping in South Africa involved an incident with a heater that started smoking, sources have confirmed. Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Nasty to hear, but as an actress doesn't she know the show must go on?': Royal expert says Meghan should have expected to still do official visit on South Africa tour later that day after 'fire' in baby Archie's room

Meghan Markle would have known that the 'show must go on' and her engagements had to continue after a 'fire' broke out in her son Archie's room in South Africa where he was meant to be sleeping, a royal expert said today. Archie, then four months old, was not in...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

'It didn’t cross my mind that it was illegal!' Right Said Fred star Fred Fairbrass, 68, says he used to sell 'speed and cocaine' when working as a cab driver before finding fame in band

Fred Fairbrass has revealed he used to 'sell speed and coke' when working as a minicab driver before finding fame. The Right Said Fred star, 68, who rose to fame alongside his brother Richard with the 1991 hit song I'm Too Sexy, gave a glimpse into his life before the band.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Awkward moment ABC host rips into a builder for bragging about the construction industry - even as another company collapses leaving hundreds with unfinished homes

ABC host Lisa Millar has laid into a 'confident' building CEO who bragged that homeowners have nothing to worry about in the light of yet another construction company collapsing. Major Queensland construction company Oracle Homes collapsed on Tuesday, leaving 300 homes unfinished, 70 staff losing their jobs and 200 suppliers...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Self-made millionaire who grew up in a council house and believes 'poor people are to blame if they stay poor' is shocked after swapping lives with a part-time carer who feeds her children on £52-a-week on Rich House, Poor House

A millionaire who grew up on a council estate before founding his own property empire and believes anyone can turn their life around was given a tough wake up call on Rich House, Poor House last night. Father-of-four Mark Harvey, 34, grew up in a council house before joining his...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Why this photo of Anthony Albanese's little white cavoodle Toto has caused outrage - as opposition attack on the prime minister spectacularly fails

An innocent photo of Anthony Albanese's little white dog Toto has been targeted by the Opposition, who called him out for not honouring Vietnam veterans. The prime minister, who frequently uploads pictures of his cavoodle, posted the photo on his Twitter account on Friday morning with the caption: 'Happy international dog day'.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Insult to injury: Victim of building giant collapse rages after he walks out of hospital and finds a massive pile of rubbish dumped outside his home - after suffering crushing news

Skip bin contractors have added to the woes of a father-of-three who discovered his dream home will remain 'a shell' after the collapse of a major home builder. Queensland man Dale Liston had been told 'everything was fine' by the company building his home at Logan Reserve in Brisbane's south, Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd - right up until the company collapsed on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

New Kids On The Block's Jonathan Knight is married! Star, 53, secretly ties the knot with long-term love Harley Rodriguez, 49, after the pandemic delayed their big day

Jonathan Knight has married his boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. The New Kids on the Block star has confirmed he's a married man after tying the knot with his longtime partner in secret. The pair got engaged in 2016 but they were unable to celebrate with a lavish wedding reception due to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Tense moment Mark McGowan is faced with a security scare after being ambushed by a furious protester making a bizarre demand

Mark McGowan was ambushed during a press conference about electric vehicles by a university student who demanded to know why abortions aren't free in Western Australia. The Labor Premier was at the University of Western Australia in Perth announcing 98 new charging stations for the state's 'electric highway' project on Wednesday when the female student walked up to him.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

558K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy