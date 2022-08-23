Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Longtime boatyard employee injured in massive Mattapoisett fire
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — The owners of the Mattapoisett Boatyard have spent the past few days sifting through black soot and rubble, all that remains of the once busy business. "Just devastating, just our family business, our family livelihood, just literally all gone," said Ned Kaiser, owner of Mattapoisett...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Coventry
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in Coventry on Thursday. The Coventry Police Department was among the first responders to arrive at 9 Valiant Drive just before 3:00 a.m. to a home fully engulfed in flames. Members of the Central Coventry Fire District and Hopkins Hill...
Turnto10.com
Missing teenagers rescued from wooded area in Easton
(WJAR) — Crews rescued two teenagers from a wooded area in the Hockomock Swamp in Easton on Wednesday night. It took crews four hours to find the missing teens, with crews saying the recent heavy rain made the search even more difficult. Police were called to the scene around...
Turnto10.com
Police: Cumberland woman killed in Smithfield crash
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman died following a crash on Route 7 in Smithfield on Sunday, police confirmed. The Smithfield Police Department said 55-year-old Kathleen Morrissey was ejected from her vehicle after striking a detached garage and stone wall. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday on Douglas...
Turnto10.com
Garage collapses in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a garage collapse in the city on Tuesday. Crews responded to a home on Whittier Avenue around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported because of the collapse. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
Turnto10.com
Crews battle structure fire in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a structure fire on Smithfield Avenue in Pawtucket on Tuesday evening. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed smoke coming from the building. There was no word on if anyone was hurt or the extent of the damage. No further information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Police find 64 bags of fentanyl, charge Norton couple with trafficking
(WJAR) — Police arrested a Norton couple on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. The Norton Police Department says Kris Hampe, 59, and his wife Cheryl Hampe, 67, were the subjects of a lengthy investigation and were taken into custody on Wednesday in Attleboro. According to the department, the two...
Turnto10.com
Two men shot near Candace Street Park in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said two men were shot near Candace Street Park in Providence on Thursday night. The incident unfolded near Candace and Goddard Streets, just feet away from the community playground. According to police, one adult male was shot in the chest, arm and leg and transported...
Turnto10.com
Illegal ATV rider hits, injures New Bedford police officer
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A group of ATV, dirt bike, and motorcycle riders were seen zipping up and down Duchaine Boulevard in New Bedford on Sunday afternoon. Police said the group didn't stop when they first responded to the area. Instead, police said they drove right past them...
Turnto10.com
State suspends licenses of Woonsocket EMTs accused of breaking protocol in baby's death
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Editor's note: Some readers may find the details of this story upsetting. The Rhode Island Department of Health has suspended the cardiac licenses of two emergency medical technicians in Woonsocket after reports they mishandled a call involving a newborn baby. According to the incident report,...
Turnto10.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Massachusetts man with ghost gun and drugs
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island State Police Department says a traffic stop led to an arrest of a Massachusetts man who allegedly was in possession of a ghost gun and drugs. On Thursday state police stopped 20-year-old Gentrit Millanaj, of Medford, Massachusetts on Route 295 in Cumberland for speeding.
Turnto10.com
Natural gas leak forces evacuation of shopping plaza in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A natural gas leak forced the evacuation of a shopping plaza in Providence on Tuesday morning. The leak was reported on North Main Street near University Market Place. An NBC 10 News crew observed that businesses at that plaza being cleared out. Traffic was being...
Turnto10.com
Fall River adds priests to lists of credibly, publicly accused clergy
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River said Thursday that it added two priests to its list of credibly accused clergy. The diocese said the Rev. John Gomes, who is retired, is accused of sexually abusing a minor decades ago. He served in Fall River, Somerset, Taunton and Dartmouth. The...
Turnto10.com
Providence police search for white pickup truck in connection with shooting
(WJAR) — Providence police are searching for a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with tinted windows in connection with a shooting on Tuesday night. According to police, shots were fired into a house on Leah Street in Providence. Police said 10 bullet casings were located outside and five rounds...
Turnto10.com
Man pleads not guilty to charges in fatal Exeter crash
(WJAR) — A North Kingstown man accused of crashing into two teens while driving under the influence pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the crash. Family and friends of Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, the teens involved in the crash, gathered outside Washington County Superior Court for the arraignment.
Turnto10.com
Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal
(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
Turnto10.com
Turnto10.com
Warwick police search for two individuals accused of stealing from a tow yard
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals accused of breaking into a tow yard and stealing equipment. Police say on Aug. 16, two individuals cut the fence of a tow yard and stole equipment from the property, which police did not identify.
Turnto10.com
Transportation officials cite 'extraordinary' amount of rain for Interstate 195 flooding
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that an "extraordinary" amount of rain in a short amount of time was to blame for flooding on Interstate 195 west in East Providence that blocked traffic. Providence-bound traffic was stopped for about 2 hours Tuesday when water inundated the highway under...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts reports first human case of West Nile virus of the year
(WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed the state's first human case of West Nile virus this year. The female in her 70s was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, according to the Public Health Department. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an...
