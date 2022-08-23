ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

Turnto10.com

Longtime boatyard employee injured in massive Mattapoisett fire

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — The owners of the Mattapoisett Boatyard have spent the past few days sifting through black soot and rubble, all that remains of the once busy business. "Just devastating, just our family business, our family livelihood, just literally all gone," said Ned Kaiser, owner of Mattapoisett...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Coventry

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in Coventry on Thursday. The Coventry Police Department was among the first responders to arrive at 9 Valiant Drive just before 3:00 a.m. to a home fully engulfed in flames. Members of the Central Coventry Fire District and Hopkins Hill...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Missing teenagers rescued from wooded area in Easton

(WJAR) — Crews rescued two teenagers from a wooded area in the Hockomock Swamp in Easton on Wednesday night. It took crews four hours to find the missing teens, with crews saying the recent heavy rain made the search even more difficult. Police were called to the scene around...
EASTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Cumberland woman killed in Smithfield crash

(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman died following a crash on Route 7 in Smithfield on Sunday, police confirmed. The Smithfield Police Department said 55-year-old Kathleen Morrissey was ejected from her vehicle after striking a detached garage and stone wall. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday on Douglas...
Turnto10.com

Garage collapses in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a garage collapse in the city on Tuesday. Crews responded to a home on Whittier Avenue around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported because of the collapse. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Crews battle structure fire in Pawtucket

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a structure fire on Smithfield Avenue in Pawtucket on Tuesday evening. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed smoke coming from the building. There was no word on if anyone was hurt or the extent of the damage. No further information was immediately available.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Police find 64 bags of fentanyl, charge Norton couple with trafficking

(WJAR) — Police arrested a Norton couple on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. The Norton Police Department says Kris Hampe, 59, and his wife Cheryl Hampe, 67, were the subjects of a lengthy investigation and were taken into custody on Wednesday in Attleboro. According to the department, the two...
NORTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Two men shot near Candace Street Park in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said two men were shot near Candace Street Park in Providence on Thursday night. The incident unfolded near Candace and Goddard Streets, just feet away from the community playground. According to police, one adult male was shot in the chest, arm and leg and transported...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Illegal ATV rider hits, injures New Bedford police officer

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A group of ATV, dirt bike, and motorcycle riders were seen zipping up and down Duchaine Boulevard in New Bedford on Sunday afternoon. Police said the group didn't stop when they first responded to the area. Instead, police said they drove right past them...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Natural gas leak forces evacuation of shopping plaza in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A natural gas leak forced the evacuation of a shopping plaza in Providence on Tuesday morning. The leak was reported on North Main Street near University Market Place. An NBC 10 News crew observed that businesses at that plaza being cleared out. Traffic was being...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fall River adds priests to lists of credibly, publicly accused clergy

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River said Thursday that it added two priests to its list of credibly accused clergy. The diocese said the Rev. John Gomes, who is retired, is accused of sexually abusing a minor decades ago. He served in Fall River, Somerset, Taunton and Dartmouth. The...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Man pleads not guilty to charges in fatal Exeter crash

(WJAR) — A North Kingstown man accused of crashing into two teens while driving under the influence pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the crash. Family and friends of Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, the teens involved in the crash, gathered outside Washington County Superior Court for the arraignment.
EXETER, RI
Turnto10.com

Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal

(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police look to identify men accused of stealing truck parts

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are looking for help in identifying two men who allegedly stole truck parts from a tow yard last week. The department posted photos on social media Tuesday of one man in a bright red or orange T-shirt and light colored pants and another wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball hat.

