It’s one of the biggest British memes of a generation, and now those 'four lads in jeans' are being immortalised with a statue. If you managed to miss them going viral in 2021, the lads became the talk of the internet after randomly posing for a picture in pre-pandemic 2019. It started innocuously, with one of the guys posting the picture on Instagram and adding the caption: "Tight trousers chose us.”Then, it got picked up by meme pages on Facebook, and soon everyone was obsessed with these ‘stereotypical lads’ from Birmingham and Coventry, named Alex, Jamie, Kevin, and Connor.Sign up...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 52 MINUTES AGO