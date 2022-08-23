Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
Wichita Eagle
82-year-old mushroom forager found after being missing overnight, Colorado cops say
An 82-year-old woman who was missing overnight after she got lost while foraging for mushrooms was found safe, Colorado authorities said. The woman was with two friends in the Brainard Lake Recreation Area on Wednesday, Aug. 24, “when she became lost and ended up off trail,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Woman missing near Brainard Lake found safe
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the 82-year-old woman was found around 1 p.m. Thursday about one-third of a mile from where she was last seen.
String of vandalism hits Longmont's oldest standing church
Longmont's oldest standing church was one of the seven buildings damaged amid a string of vandalism in the city Wednesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s why Morris the cat was found in Denver
The Granby Police Department says a cat that was taken from a parking lot last week has been found.
Stolen bicycles recovered after Vail theft suspect arrested
Several stolen bicycles have been recovered after an arrest by Vail police. Earlier this month officers arrested Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia, 25, a resident of Avon, when they found him attempting to steal another bike. Since then, detectives have linked him to seven different cases. All seven of those bicycles have been recovered and returned to their owners. The total value of those bikes total nearly $12,000.
Police call discovery of woman's body in river "suspicious," asking Colorado public for help
The Loveland Police Department is investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday, according to a news release. Crews responded to Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM after receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river. A woman's...
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boulder police search for more victims, witnesses in attack
Police in Boulder are searching for more people who could be victims or witnesses after a man attacked several people on Tuesday night. Officers eventually arrested the suspect, Perry Gilreath, after he allegedly assaulted two people and three officers. Police were initially called to the intersection of 30th and Aurora streets in Boulder just before 7 p.m. Dispatch received reports of a person lying in the road. As officers were responding, additional calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location. Before officers arrived, the male suspect, later identified as Gilreath, 18, assaulted and strangled a passerby. When officers...
Man accused of stealing truck, assaulting deputy in Parker
A Denver man was arrested in Parker after he allegedly stole a truck and assaulted a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy early Monday morning.
Dead tree at Vail golf course being investigated by state
The Vail Golf Club course is in its summer green glory right now. That makes a dead evergreen stick out even more. The tree’s needles have almost all turned red, and its condition has drawn a lot of attention. The Vail Recreation District is investigating, since it operates the...
Body found in Colorado city water reservoir, officials say tap water still safe to drink
According to the Northglenn Police Department, a body was found in the Northglenn Water Reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on August 24 at about 7 AM. Once at the scene, authorities were able to recover a deceased adult male from the water. The individual was found in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado Daily
Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by driver in Boulder
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a driver Monday night in Boulder. The crash occurred on 30th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Walnut Street before 7 p.m. Monday. Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the bicyclist, a 21-year-old man, was struck by...
9News
RAW: Dashcam video shows drive-by shooting in Denver
Warning: Video contains profanity and audio of gunshots and may be disturbing to some viewers. Denver Police said no one was injured in the shooting.
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Marshall Fire victims pressured to return to toxic home
A family of Marshall Fire victims is speaking out after getting pressure to move back into their home with toxic levels of contamination inside.
Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash Near East Prospect Road in Fort Collins
On August 17, at 2:36 pm, a deputy observed a gold 2003 Chevrolet pickup driving southbound on Specht Point Road near East Prospect Road in Fort Collins with no license plates. The deputy turned around to attempt a traffic stop, but the pickup was already driving westbound on Midpoint Drive. The deputy activated the emergency lights and siren of the marked LCSO patrol vehicle while trying to catch up to the pickup. The pickup ran the stop sign on Midpoint Drive and drove northbound on South Timberline Road at a high rate of speed.
Denver student shot while mother drove him home from school
Denver Public Schools confirmed a teenager who was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon was in a car with his mother at the time of the shooting.
Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects
The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
Santa Cops of Larimer County booted from 'workshop', gifts for kids in need jeopardized
Hundreds of families in need are in jeopardy of not having gifts for their children this Christmas after "Santa Cops of Larimer County" was recently booted from their home base. Santa Cops, a non-profit represented by five Larimer County law enforcement agencies, may not be able to gift hundreds of toys this Christmas if they can't find a new facility to operate out of. The organization has been operating out of The Outlets at Centerra in Loveland for years; however, recently their landlord notified the organization that their space had been sold. Since then hundreds of toys have been taken...
Comments / 0