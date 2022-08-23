ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Granby, CO
CBS Denver

Stolen bicycles recovered after Vail theft suspect arrested

Several stolen bicycles have been recovered after an arrest by Vail police. Earlier this month officers arrested Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia, 25, a resident of Avon, when they found him attempting to steal another bike.    Since then, detectives have linked him to seven different cases. All seven of those bicycles have been recovered and returned to their owners. The total value of those bikes total nearly $12,000.
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Police
CBS Denver

Boulder police search for more victims, witnesses in attack

Police in Boulder are searching for more people who could be victims or witnesses after a man attacked several people on Tuesday night. Officers eventually arrested the suspect, Perry Gilreath, after he allegedly assaulted two people and three officers. Police were initially called to the intersection of 30th and Aurora streets in Boulder just before 7 p.m. Dispatch received reports of a person lying in the road. As officers were responding, additional calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location. Before officers arrived, the male suspect, later identified as Gilreath, 18, assaulted and strangled a passerby. When officers...
BOULDER, CO
Vail Daily

Dead tree at Vail golf course being investigated by state

The Vail Golf Club course is in its summer green glory right now. That makes a dead evergreen stick out even more. The tree’s needles have almost all turned red, and its condition has drawn a lot of attention. The Vail Recreation District is investigating, since it operates the...
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Colorado Daily

Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by driver in Boulder

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a driver Monday night in Boulder. The crash occurred on 30th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Walnut Street before 7 p.m. Monday. Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the bicyclist, a 21-year-old man, was struck by...
northfortynews

Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash Near East Prospect Road in Fort Collins

On August 17, at 2:36 pm, a deputy observed a gold 2003 Chevrolet pickup driving southbound on Specht Point Road near East Prospect Road in Fort Collins with no license plates. The deputy turned around to attempt a traffic stop, but the pickup was already driving westbound on Midpoint Drive. The deputy activated the emergency lights and siren of the marked LCSO patrol vehicle while trying to catch up to the pickup. The pickup ran the stop sign on Midpoint Drive and drove northbound on South Timberline Road at a high rate of speed.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects

The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Santa Cops of Larimer County booted from 'workshop', gifts for kids in need jeopardized

Hundreds of families in need are in jeopardy of not having gifts for their children this Christmas after "Santa Cops of Larimer County" was recently booted from their home base. Santa Cops, a non-profit represented by five Larimer County law enforcement agencies, may not be able to gift hundreds of toys this Christmas if they can't find a new facility to operate out of.  The organization has been operating out of The Outlets at Centerra in Loveland for years; however, recently their landlord notified the organization that their space had been sold. Since then hundreds of toys have been taken...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy