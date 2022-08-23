ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Make a livable wage in Hawaii? Odds are you don’t

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zUr2_0hRJ3u9Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bl0zi_0hRJ3u9Y00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It is no surprise how expensive Hawaii is. From food costs, childcare, medical, housing or transportation, when living in Hawaii expect to pay more for basic needs.

Living Wage, a website that calculates how much money is needed to live comfortably in a state or county, has information on what it would take to live in Honolulu County.

According to their calculations a livable wage for a single person living in Honolulu would be $22.69 per hour or $47,195 per year before taxes.

For a single parent with one child the livable wage to aim for is $42.95 or $89,330 per year before taxes.

Childcare on average in Honolulu costs $9,413 per year. Housing is another major factor. For a one-two bedroom rental, you’ll likely be paying $26,916 per year.

For a family of four with two working parents, each parent will need to bring home $29.19 per hour or together bring in $121,410 per year before taxes.

Those working in personal care service tend to make $32,742 per year, those working in office and administrative support tend to make $44,555 per year, those working in construction and extraction tend to make $76,312 per year and those in the transportation and material moving service make an average of $41,580 per year.

For more information on the average income, you’ll need to comfortably live in Hawaii head to Living Wage’s website.

Comments / 19

Momilani White
2d ago

Minimum wage is a joke in Hawai’i. Because once it goes up, everything else goes way above affordable anyhow. It’s a lose lose situation all over again. Making Hawaiians the endangered species in Hawai’i.

Reply(5)
7
Hazz Matt
3d ago

With the minimum wage at $10/hr., how can anyone live here. Going to raise it to $18/hr. in about 5 yrs. By then the cost of living will be so high we would need $25/hr. to live here.

Reply(1)
7
Patrick SkySurfer
2d ago

The price of paradise. Big mistake from both the U.S. Federal Government & Hawaiian State Government’s allowing foreign investors to buy up the islands 🏝and not having a cap on the number of people allowed to move to the islands making it their residents.

Reply(3)
3
