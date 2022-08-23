Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famers
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is no stranger to breaking the rules from time to time, including outside the ring. "We score some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, 'Let's get stoned,'" Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast when discussing his time in WWE. "Hash is more like a body bust ... I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill."
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
411mania.com
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
Bobby Fish Doesn't Believe It Will Be Long Before Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly Are Healthy
AEW is set to crown its first Trios Champions at AEW All Out when the Trios tournament concludes. One trio noticeably absent from the tournament is Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. After turning on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole, O'Reilly and Fish haven't been on television.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Settles On Tag Team Name For Himself And R-Truth
After wrapping up a series of recent WWE shows in Canada, Kevin Owens appears to have found himself an unlikely travel buddy in the form of R-Truth. Last night, Owens posted a video on Twitter of himself and R-Truth driving in a car, in which the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that he had been given a ride by the Canadian-born wrestler. Along with the short video, Owens penned his thanks to the "unbelievable crowds" that he had performed in front of in Canada over the weekend and even heaped praise on Chad Gable, who he faced this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" in Toronto. One response from WWE host Matt Camp appeared to grab Owens' attention, however, as it came with a suggestion of a tag team name for the Owens and R-Truth pairing.
411mania.com
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Was Reportedly Suspended For Altercation With AEW Star
Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended recently for getting into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevera. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Kingston "was secretly suspended from AEW" a few weeks ago after a backstage incident involving Guevera. However, Kingston has already finished serving the suspension imposed upon him by AEW President Tony Khan.
stillrealtous.com
Renee Paquette Defends WWE Star
It’s been a month since Vince McMahon retired from WWE, but the wrestling world is still processing the change. During a recent episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Renee talked about the changes with Triple H taking over, and she said that she’s happy for all the talented people who didn’t get to show their talents due to certain restrictions.
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Still Expected To Push One Of Vince McMahon’s Favorite Raw Stars
It’s been over a month since Vince McMahon announced his retirement, and in recent weeks it’s become clear that there are a number of WWE stars Triple H wants to put in the spotlight. Triple H obviously has his favorites, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that people who were pushed under Vince McMahon’s regime are just going to suddenly disappear.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Defends WWE Performer She Feels Fans Have Crapped On For Years
Michael Cole has been with WWE for about 25 years, acting in different roles such as a backstage interviewer, onscreen commentator (both as a face and a heel), backstage producer, and is even undefeated at WrestleMania. However, WWE fans haven't always had praise for Cole, complaining about him on commentary.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair Signs With Notable Hollywood Agency
Bianca Belair has new representation. As reported by Variety, the WWE Raw Women's Champion has signed with Hollywood agency WME for representation in all areas. The report states that WME will work to grow Belair's business through podcasting, acting, marketing and more. Belair is the latest acquisition for WME, as the agency recently signed actor Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes), TikTok star Brooke Monk, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, and more. Belair joins fellow WWE superstar Logan Paul under the WME banner, as the social media star turned wrestler inked a deal with them last July.
stillrealtous.com
Two AEW Stars Expected To Return Soon
The last few months have been rough for the All Elite Wrestling roster as several of the top stars in the company have been sidelined due to injury. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly have been out of action which has prevented them from competing alongside Bobby Fish in the AEW Trios Championship tournament.
Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer
Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
wrestlinginc.com
Victoria Says Top WWE Attitude Era Star Got Heat For Kicking Out Of Her Finish
There are devastating finishers in the world of professional wrestling like the Tombstone Piledriver, the One-Winged Angel, and the spear. But what about on the women's side of the spectrum? A few maneuvers stand out, including Victoria's Widow's Peak. Speaking with "Just Alyx," Victoria revealed the story of how her brutal finishing move first came into her possession.
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
Fightful
