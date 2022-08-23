Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Ghost gun retailers agree to stop selling kits and parts to New York City residents, as new federal rule takes effect
Two ghost gun retailers have agreed to stop selling kits and parts to residents in New York City, where officials say incidents involving the homemade and untraceable weapons have been dangerously escalating for years. Rainier Arms, an online retailer that specializes in AR-10 and AR-15 rifles, reached a settlement with...
