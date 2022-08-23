Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County Food Policy Council meets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s food community met for the first time in person, a year after forming the Jefferson Food Policy Council. The group is made up of representatives from different businesses and food-related groups throughout the county. The council formed last September to help ensure...
wwnytv.com
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The seven-county North Country region will be allotted four retail cannabis stores. At least to start. The state Office for Cannabis Management based the number on population. In contrast, Manhattan will have 22, Long Island 20, and Brooklyn 19. They’re called Conditional Adult Use Retail...
wwnytv.com
Terra L McCarthy Sterling, 46, formerly of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Terra L McCarthy Sterling age 46 of Plattsburgh NY, formerly from Evans Mills, NY passed away and entered into the gates of heaven on August 17, 2022 in the presence of her Lord and Savior at CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY . She was born November 4, 1975, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Manny, and Carrie (Weston) McCarthy and graduated from Indian River High School in 1993. She worked at Salerno’s packaging as a purchasing agent.
informnny.com
Watertown City School District Superintendent says farewell ahead of retirement
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After 35 years, Patricia LaBarr is saying goodbye to the Watertown City School District. LaBarr announced her retirement earlier this year. Throughout her career in education, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent, with all but one of those years in the Watertown district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Kenneth Kristan Lambert, 43, of Spragueville
SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 31 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with his funeral service starting immediately after. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Graveside Services: Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mr. Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam, NY will be held on Friday, August 26th at 11 am at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Van passed away June 2nd. The Garner Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
wwnytv.com
Developer out, plans change for O’burg property
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A project that was supposed to bring in more than $100 million by developing a city-owned waterfront property has fallen through, but city officials say there are now different plans. The project proposed by Blue Water Development at the site of the former Diamond National...
wwnytv.com
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County towns are set to not renew their deals with the Copenhagen fire department for fire protection. The move by the towns of Pinckney, Harrisburg and Denmark has prompted a special village board meeting tonight, at Copenhagen Central School. The fire department serves...
wwnytv.com
Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
wwnytv.com
Samaritan reopens one lab, closes others
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Imaging and Lab Center is set to open back up Thursday, after a staff shortage forced it to close. The lab on Coffeen Street in Watertown has been closed to patients since Monday. Patients have been asked to visit the hospital’s...
North Country Public Radio
State police divers search North Country rivers for weapon in murder of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell
All this week New York state police divers are in the Raquette and St. Regis rivers searching for evidence connected to the murder of SUNY Potsdam student, Elizabeth Howell. Police say boaters should avoid parts of the Raquette River near State Route 37 in Akwesasne today. Brandi Ashley is the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
informnny.com
Ogdensburg police limiting nightime hours at local parks
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg officials have limited hours at local public parks. According to a press release issued by the Ogdensburg Police Department, beginning August 22, the Greenbelt Park will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Greenbelt Park includes Morrissette Park, Library Park, Crescent Park,...
northcountrynow.com
Students return to St. Lawrence County
College students, and sometimes their pets, are returning to Potsdam and Canton for the fall semester. Clarkson University senior Jack Stahura, Vermont, shops at Potsdam’s Price Chopper with his dog, Bailey, in the grocery cart. NCNow photo.
wwnytv.com
Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of East Orvis Street, unexpectedly passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home. Rickie was born on October 2, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of the late Francis D. and Elizabeth (McGregor) Villnave and attended Norwood-Norfolk Central Schools. Rickie was a jack-of-all trades who could work on and repair just about anything. He worked for a time at the Norfolk Paper Mill and worked on maintenance and grounds for the Town of Norfolk until becoming disabled. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work.
informnny.com
Owners searching for horse missing from outside Clayton
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are searching for their missing horse. According to a notice posted by the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, a horse has been reported missing from Macomb Settlement Road outside Clayton, New York. The notice stated that the horse is a 20-year-old Bay, Paint, mare...
mychamplainvalley.com
Ogdensburg mayor arrested on false statement charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested following an incident last November. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was arrested on August 23 in the City of Ogdensburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint pursuant...
wwnytv.com
Samaritan extends imaging center closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center will be closed. Samaritan announced Tuesday evening the facility on Coffeen Street, next to Watertown Urgent Care, will be closed Wednesday “as we continue to have a staffing shortage for this service.”. Samaritan originally closed the...
wwnytv.com
21st, 24th Congressional races called in favor of Tenney and Castelli
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With more than half of the vote in for second of two Primary Elections in New York State, the 21st and 24th Congressional races have been called. People in the tri-county area are participating in two separate elections for congressional candidates. The newly created 24th Congressional District and the redrawn 21st Congressional District.
Comments / 0