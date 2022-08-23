ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Pieces of Morro Rock to be brought back to original location

By Austin Herbaugh
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SA3SO_0hRJ2mIl00

A large project is underway to bring pieces of Morro Rock back to their original location.

Up to 10,000 tons of rock will be transported on a barge from Port San Luis to Morro Rock in the coming months.

“It was a sacred place for the Chumash people. It’s one of our sacred sites and it’s a historical landmark,” said Violet Sage Walker, vice chairwoman for the Northern Chumash Tribal Council.

On Saturday, the first rocks were returned in a ceremony celebrating the reunification of Morro Rock.

“This was my dad’s dream and seeing over 200 people handle each rock that we got, it was powerful and moving and it was an honor to be a part of it,” said Sage Walker.

Morro Rock used to be much larger than it is today. The landmark was quarried in the late 1800s and early 1900s to build the Port San Luis breakwater and the original breakwater at Morro Bay.

“In those early years up to 1920 or 30s, a great deal of rock, maybe a million tons, were taken off of the rock face, mostly on the south and east sides,” said Glenn Silloway, president of the Historical Society of Morro Bay.

Silloway says there was no documented opposition to the move back then.

“You have to remember that in the 1800s, 1910, we’re talking about a population that was in the hundreds, maybe a thousand,” he said. “This was a very small community, and this may have been an economic engine in some ways for the town.”

“So just like they blew up the rock and scattered it into different directions, our people have been scattered,” said Mia Lopez, Chair of the Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation.

Lopez says that the project will kickstart a healing and reunification process.

“It symbolizes bringing our people together because our people have been so fractured by colonization, the mission system and so many things here in California,” she added.

The idea of reunification was originally spearheaded by Sage Walker's father. She is now leading the effort.

“My father originally told them to put it back together, literally. About seven years later, when they contacted me and asked if I was still interested in the rock, I said let’s try and bring it back together,” she told KSBY.

The project is being carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and funding is coming from the federal government.

It involves transporting rocks 15 miles up the coast from Port San Luis , where breakwater maintenance is currently underway, and then laying them underwater about 1,500 feet west of Morro Rock.

“They’re gonna stack them all in this modular design and it’s going to create habitat for various species, maybe a good, new fishing spot for the locals,” said Sage Walker.

The move is history in the making and something that the Morro Bay Historical Society plans to closely follow.

“I think it completes a circle and it’s a good thing for the tribes and for us to keep that memory alive that we have lived off this rock,” said Silloway.

The barge is set to take off as soon as it’s full and if all goes to plan, the project should be done in October.

The project may resume next year if bad weather conditions hamper transportation efforts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Times

Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine

Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
GROVER BEACH, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Morro Bay 2022

Morro Bay is a coastal paradise for anyone who loves water sports, wildlife, sailing, seafood, and the idyllic laid-back California lifestyle. The famous volcanic Moro Rock overlooking the bay is now a designated Historic Landmark and peregrine sanctuary. Stroll along the Embarcadero, relax on the sandy beaches, explore the shops...
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
Morro Bay, CA
Government
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 15-23

Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Road Trip: Morro Bay

Set your sights southward and head down the 101 to Morro Bay. Right where the 101 hooks up with Highway 1 you’ll find this small town that offers the perfect spot for a long weekend with the kids that’s full of beach days and a totally chill vibe. Slow down, get to know the welcoming locals and enjoy some of the best seafood that the Pacific Ocean provides. We checked it out and have your next road trip all planned for you!
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Paso Robles Daily News

Escape room brings family fun to North County

The Great Escape offers escape rooms, virtual reality games, refreshments. – Looking for that next great adventure? Look no further than The Great Escape, a family-friendly, all-around fun venue located in the heart of downtown Atascadero. Since opening in 2021, The Great Escape has welcomed thrill-seekers from across the Central...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

One Year Anniversary Celebrated at The Oaks at Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Last year The Oaks at Paso Robles opened during the Covid pandemic without an official Grand Opening celebration. A year later, they hosted an opening event with an honorary ribbon-cutting which took place a week ago. Privately-owned, La Jolla-based Westmont Living has more than 20 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morro Rock#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
calcoastnews.com

California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements

Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
PISMO BEACH, CA
kprl.com

Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022

Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How much did it cost to buy a home in Cambria in the the last four weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the last four weeks was $742. That’s $248 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $747.
CAMBRIA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy