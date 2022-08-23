Motorcyclist injured after collision in Clarksville near Chick-fil-A

A motorcyclist was taken by Life Flight following a collision with another vehicle Monday afternoon in Clarksville.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Madison St. near a Chick-Fil-A restaurant, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police reduced traffic in the area to one lane while emergency responders tended to the injured motorcyclist. The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

The roadway was completely cleared and reopened for all traffic.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336.