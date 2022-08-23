Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Lima News
Roundup: Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Elida in WBL boys golf
OTTAWA — Ty Verhoff (37), Hunter Stechschulte (40), Brad Maag (40) and Justin Yaeger (45) combined for the winning total at par 36 Pike Run. Carson Harmon led Elida with a 33. Kalida 168, Leipsic 182. Medalist Connor Nartker (37), Ethan Warnecke (42) and Drew Buss (42) led the...
Lima News
WBL season ready for another exciting season
With one week done, it is time for some Western Buckeye League fun. Well, fun for the fans that get to enjoy the competitiveness of the league but for the teams it is a test every week as the league boasts some of the best teams in the area and the race for the title has always been close.
Lima News
Bluffton downs Pandora-Gilboa in four sets
PANDORA — Blufton won 25-18, 23-24, 25-17 and 25-17. Bluffton’s Gracie Yarnell had 32 assists, 16 digs, four blocks and three aces and Ayla Grandey notched 13 kills and five blocks. Morgan Fruchey and Kendall Stackhouse each recorded 10 kills. Avery Talavinia had 19 digs and two aces.
Lima News
Volleyball: Wapakoneta downs Ottawa-Glandorf in 5-set thriller
OTTAWA — Not this time. Not this year. Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf upended Wapakoneta in a five-set thriller but this year the Redskins came up victorious in another nail-biting five setter, 14-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-28 and 15-12 in the Western Buckeye League opener for both teams Thursday. “I think last...
Lima News
Roundup: Lincolnview tops Lima Senior in boys soccer
LIMA — Gavin Evans had three goals as Lincolnview edged Lima Senior 4-3 Tuesday night in boys soccer. Reid Jackson had a single tally, Warren Mason had a pair of assists and Jacob Grubb and Austin Bockrath each had an assist also for the Lancers. Lima Senior’s goal scorers were not reported.
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ARCHERY. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold 3-D shoots the first Saturday and...
Van Wert, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Celina Senior High School football team will have a game with Van Wert on August 25, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Lima News
Bath gets on target in time
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath buzzed the Lima Central Catholic net throughout the first half. But many of the Wildcats’ shots were tipped over the net or simply flew over the crossbar. Bath adjusted in the second half and the result was a 2-1 Wildcats’ victory over LCC in...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Kaleb Huffman and Sarah Cole, both of Lima; Kevin Alderman of Butler County and Stacy Taff of Delphos; Mark Verroeo and Angel Colasanti, both of Lima; Ruebens Augustin and Mataya Tennant, both of Lima; Jeffrey Spencer Schrader and Kenzie Burke, both of Lima; Nathan Hilvers and Alana Meihls, both of Lima; Brad Botteron and Ashley Quinn, both of Spencerville; Joshua Hanna and Jessica Risner, both of Lima; Kevin Markward and Olivia Grove, both of Delphos; John Willamowski Jr. and Shelby Core, both of Spencerville; and James Woodhouse and Constance Sims, both of Lima.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Aug. 15. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic,...
Ada Herald
Kicking it in Ada
ADA — The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival will kick-off this Saturday at both Depot Park and ONU’s Dial Robertson Stadium. The event being held at the stadium is an “official” Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition for boys, and girls, ages six through 15. Ada Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Walden said this is the first year the contest will actually be “sanctioned.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rocky Rockhold steps down as Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach
Rockhold won over 300 games and his most successful stretch with the Rams was a three-year run that culminated with the 2019 Division II state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The high scoring No. 1-ranked Rams, led by state player of the year Amari Davis, rallied from 11 down in the second half, finished on a 17-5 run and survived a tense final two minutes to defeat Columbus South 77-73 and finish 28-2 . In 2017, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Akron St. Vincent-St, Mary and again to the Irish the following year in the final. Rockhold’s 2014 team also went the state final four. He said that team was mostly football players and undersized and was one of his staff’s best coaching jobs.
Lima News
LCC to celebrate Taste of LCC and Wall of Athletic Excellence
LIMA — All alumni and friends of LCC are encouraged to join in for two upcoming events this weekend. Taste of LCC will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26th at Lima Stadium Park. Join other fellow alumni and friends of LCC for a sampling of foods provided...
toledocitypaper.com
Sensational Spirits: Breweries and Wineries in NWO
Northwest Ohio features a plethora of breweries and wineries available for beer and wine-connoisseurs to indulge in. With a list of a dozen top places to follow, be sure to check out the beer and wine in the area. Breweries. 4KD Crick Brewery (Defiance) A staple brewery of Defiance, 4KD...
Auglaize Co. teen wins Grand Champion at Ohio State Fair
“I've been through it since I was literally born,” 16-year-old Ryleigh Egbert said. “We raise club calves so I've always helped with that. And then that's kind of how we just got into it. And my older sister showed and had some success at the state fair, too.”
Referee shortage causes high school football schedule changes in northwest Ohio
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — The referee shortage continues to make its impact felt to northwest Ohio high school sports. Ottawa Hills football announced that their week three game against Evergreen, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, was forced to move to Thursday, Sept. 1 to a shortage of officials.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Thomas M. Johnson, 37, of Canal Winchester, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Heather L. Keller, 38, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 90 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Donavan R. Moore, 25, of Lima, pleaded no contest and...
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled
Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
