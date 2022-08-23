ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

FOXBusiness

The best states in America to live in this year: report

If you’re looking for a change in where you live in 2022, you might want to consider moving to Massachusetts. That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found the best states in America to live in this year. Massachusetts was at the top of the list. For...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Healthiest and least healthiest states in US: Report

Depending on what state a person lives in, they either are in very good company in keeping their health in check or the people they live with have some catching up to do. An "investigation" conducted with the intent of finding out if a person's health can be affected by where they live in the United States was based on multiple factors, such as the amount of smokers, obese people, and those who regularly exercise, according to NiceRx.
Washington Examiner

Census Bureau admits overcounting seven blue states, just one red state

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how an error by the U.S. Census Bureau will have serious consequences for our electoral system and economy.]. In a shocking report, the U.S. Census Bureau recently admitted that it overcounted the populations of eight states and undercounted the populations of six states in the 2020 census.
POLITICS
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Boston Globe

Home appraised with a Black owner: $472,000. With a white owner: $750,000.

Last summer, Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, welcomed an appraiser into their house in Baltimore, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates and refinance their mortgage. They believed that their house — improved with a new $5,000 tankless water heater and $35,000 in other renovations —...
BALTIMORE, MD
24/7 Wall St.

Colorado Reports Higher Gun Sales per Capita Than Most States This Year

Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, and gun sales in the U.S. continue to eclipse those in any other country. This is true both in terms of gun ownership by person and absolute sales. America, without question, is the gun sales and gun ownership capital of the world. The FBI has […]
24/7 Wall St.

2020 Was the Deadliest Year for Minnesota in the Last Decade

2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record. With 21,570 murders […]
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Washington ranked No. 34 for states with most equitable school districts

(The Center Square) – A new WalletHub study ranked Washington at No. 34 on a list of states with the most equitable school districts in the nation. The personal finance website ranked 49 states – Hawaii was excluded from analysis due to data limitations – by scoring 12,876 school districts throughout the U.S. on two metrics: average household income and spending for public and secondary schools per pupil.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds

Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore, other Maryland Democrats, kicking off the party’s fall campaign season with President Joe Biden in Rockville

Gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore and other Maryland Democratic candidates on the ballot this fall will get a high-profile boost Thursday as President Joe Biden headlines a rally in Rockville to kick off the party’s general election campaign season. Moore, an author and former nonprofit leader hoping to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, will speak at the event while his opponent, ...
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland US Attorney announces 'unprecedented' bid to curb violent crime

BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...
Eater

How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland

After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
960 The Ref

CDC: US experiences largest drop in life expectancy since WWII in 2020

According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy fell across the United States in 2020 by 1.8 years. In 2019, the life expectancy at birth was 78.8 years. In 2020, it dropped to 77.0, the biggest drop since World War II, according to Bloomberg. The CDC said that the decline was mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in unintentional injuries, which were primarily drug overdoses.
HEALTH
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Hawaii has highest life expectancy: CDC

For operators factoring resident longevity into their development plans, Hawaii is a prime location. The Aloha State had the overall longest life expectancy from birth of all states in 2020, at 80.7 years, as well as the longest life expectancy at age 65, at 21 years, according to mortality statistics released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics.

