ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 5

Rhonda Graddy
2d ago

Wow!!! Now you can't even go to Goodwill. Last week some guy showed a gun at Walmart on W. Tennessee St. and everyone was told to evacuate the store now this craziness. It will more than likely get even worse now that the students are back. They make easy targets. I say that because they don't pay attention to their surroundings sadly. I'm worried about what's happening in my hometown.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Man found guilty in shooting of Gadsden County deputy

QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A jury has found Dexter Lawson guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy during a pursuit last year. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching its verdict. Lawson was found guilty on all counts - two counts of attempted murder, grand theft of...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 23, 2022

Thomas Powell, 54, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nickalist Lang, 46, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Marianna Police Department. Timothy Tindell, 48, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ladray Gilbert, 40, Jonesboro, Georgia: Three counts of grand theft more...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office memorial honors fallen officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new renovations to the memorial in honor of the agency’s deputies who have died in the line of duty Thursday. The recently completed memorial accompanied the eternal flame that was lit during the ceremony, symbolizing the commitment...
LEON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Gun Point#Property Crime#Tpd
ecbpublishing.com

Shooting; One Dead

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approxiametly 9:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of E. Clark Ave., in Monticello, in reference to a shooting. The victim, Essie May Copeland, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital by Jefferson County EMS, but succumbed to her injuries later that same night.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Thomas Co. abduction

Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 24. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is here with the local forecast and a quick...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
southgatv.com

APD: Auto theft suspect caught with AR-15

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police put the cuffs on a suspect who was wanted in both Colquitt and Dougherty Counties, but on separate charges. APD officials say 29 year old Denevious West was first spotted around 1:30 Saturday morning, casing cars at the Harvest Moon on Dawson Road. Just...
ALBANY, GA
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Apparent suicide at rest stop

A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle by apparent suicide at a Jefferson County I-10 rest stop on Friday, Aug. 19. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, the FHP received a call in reference to a possibly armed and suicidal person at an unknown rest area on I-10. Troopers began to “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for the vehicle and ultimately located it at the westbound rest area located in Jefferson County at mile marker 234.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County

On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy