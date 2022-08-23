Read full article on original website
Rhonda Graddy
2d ago
Wow!!! Now you can't even go to Goodwill. Last week some guy showed a gun at Walmart on W. Tennessee St. and everyone was told to evacuate the store now this craziness. It will more than likely get even worse now that the students are back. They make easy targets. I say that because they don't pay attention to their surroundings sadly. I'm worried about what's happening in my hometown.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
WCTV
House in Jefferson Co. is site of two murders, exactly one year apart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two homicides occurred at a home on East Clark Avenue in Jefferson County, on the same day, one year apart. The most recent murder happened Tuesday night, leaving 70-year-old Essie May Copeland dead. Neighbors said they heard seven or eight gunshots ring out that night. One...
WCTV
Man found guilty in shooting of Gadsden County deputy
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A jury has found Dexter Lawson guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy during a pursuit last year. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching its verdict. Lawson was found guilty on all counts - two counts of attempted murder, grand theft of...
WCTV
Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A car chase that started south of Marianna, Fla. ended in a crash in Bay County Monday afternoon, according to the Jackon County Sheriff’s Office. The driver allegedly was driving a white Kia sedan with a stolen tag from Wakulla County, according to JCSO....
WCTV
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies say they were called around 9:30 Tuesday evening to a home off of East Clark Avenue, just outside Monticello. The victim, identified as Essie May Copeland, was taken to a Tallahassee hospital where she...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 23, 2022
Thomas Powell, 54, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nickalist Lang, 46, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Marianna Police Department. Timothy Tindell, 48, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ladray Gilbert, 40, Jonesboro, Georgia: Three counts of grand theft more...
WCTV
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office memorial honors fallen officers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new renovations to the memorial in honor of the agency’s deputies who have died in the line of duty Thursday. The recently completed memorial accompanied the eternal flame that was lit during the ceremony, symbolizing the commitment...
Man found guilty of attempted 1st degree murder of Gadsden Co. Sheriff’s deputy
A man was found guilty Wednesday of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement official in Gadsden County and other offenses.
ecbpublishing.com
Shooting; One Dead
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approxiametly 9:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of E. Clark Ave., in Monticello, in reference to a shooting. The victim, Essie May Copeland, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital by Jefferson County EMS, but succumbed to her injuries later that same night.
WCTV
Thomas Co. abduction
Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 24. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is here with the local forecast and a quick...
WCTV
Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
Crosswalk plans for Velda Dairy Rd. offer parents relief
County and city leaders are working to improve safety on the busy road near Desoto Trails Elementary School.
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to incident on Corlett Street
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 400 block of Corlett Street Thursday morning.
southgatv.com
APD: Auto theft suspect caught with AR-15
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police put the cuffs on a suspect who was wanted in both Colquitt and Dougherty Counties, but on separate charges. APD officials say 29 year old Denevious West was first spotted around 1:30 Saturday morning, casing cars at the Harvest Moon on Dawson Road. Just...
Florida authorities report drowning victim was an Alabama flight student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
Body of missing swimmer found in Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
ecbpublishing.com
Apparent suicide at rest stop
A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle by apparent suicide at a Jefferson County I-10 rest stop on Friday, Aug. 19. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, the FHP received a call in reference to a possibly armed and suicidal person at an unknown rest area on I-10. Troopers began to “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for the vehicle and ultimately located it at the westbound rest area located in Jefferson County at mile marker 234.
International Military Student’s Body Recovered From Florida River
An international military student’s body has been recovered from a river after authorities received a distress call on Saturday. According to deputies, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received a 911 call about a person in distress
bulletin-news.com
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
Toddler found safe after Levi's Call in Thomasville, authorities say
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Update: The GBI said the child has been found safe and a 50-year-old woman is in custody in connection to her disappearance. Authorities issued a Levi's Call for a missing toddler from Thomasville, Georgia, Sunday night. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office activated the alert when Aurora...
