Burlington, NC

WXII 12

WS/FC School parents encouraged to apply for free and reduced meals

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — With the USDA no longer providing fee lunch to all students, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District is encouraging qualifying families to sign up for free and reduced meals this school year. Qualification is based on income and number of household members. For the last two...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

Street School set to begin 19th year, needs help with student lunches

The Winston-Salem Street School (WSSS) is set to begin its 19th year of serving at-risk high school students in our community, but needs a little help. On Monday, Aug. 22, WSSS will open its doors to a record number of students. The unique program that offers alternative educational options has experienced a tremendous growth over the last few years and expects to start the year at full capacity of 60 high school students and 30 adult online program students. Being a private school that charges no tuition and receives no state or federal operational funding, the Street School relies on contributions and support from individuals, businesses, churches, and foundations to provide opportunities for students to earn an accredited diploma.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Alamance, NC
Education
City
Alamance, NC
Burlington, NC
Education
Burlington, NC
Society
City
Burlington, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University sees changes to campus

This summer, a number of construction projects were completed at Elon University. From the installation of new outdoor classrooms to the renovation of Carolina Hall, campus underwent major renovations before the start of the 2022-23 academic year. University architect Brad Moore said the planning, design and construction management team takes...
ELON, NC
wschronicle.com

Carter G. Woodson School Board announces administrative changes and open student enrollment

In October 2022 Carter G. Woodson School (CGWS), located at 437 Goldfloss St., will celebrate 26 years of serving the families of the Piedmont Triad. CGWS is a K-12 tuition-free charter school of choice serving an average of 450 students. The Board of Directors of CGWS announces the departure of its school director, Benjamin Harris, Esq., effective July 29. Mr. Harris has been with the school for ten years serving as a high school history and English teacher, a lead coach of the Mock Trial program, and a representative in the school’s Study Abroad program. He served as the assistant school director for two years and school executive director for the past three years. Mr. Harris oversaw the expansion of the school’s urban farm, establishment of a robotics program, and other structural developments.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
uncg.edu

Students say goodbye to Ms. Brenda

“I think that the Lord gave me this job so that I could encourage people to do the best they could do.”. Brenda Joyce, retired UNC Greensboro dining cashier. Her smiling face has made students feel at home while they got their meals at UNC Greensboro. Fountain View Dining Hall cashier Brenda Joyce, known to the Spartan community as “Ms. Brenda,” said goodbye to UNCG and hello to retirement. Students made sure she knew how much she meant to them.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University faculty and staff share advice for new students

Alamance Building at Elon University. It’s the first day of class at Elon University, and professors and administrators shared advice for new students. Buying supplies, finding the classroom and waking up on time- all things they said are important to consider. Naeemah Clark, chair and professor in the Cinema...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon community disappointed with Mediterranean Deli closure

For the past four years, professor of Arabic Shereen Elgamal enjoyed taking her students to Mediterranean Deli in downtown Elon to try different Middle Eastern cuisines and practice their Arabic. That all changed Aug. 18, when a sign was posted in the window of Mediterranean Deli announcing the town of...
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

5 displaced, kitten rescued in Lexington home fire

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people have been displaced following a house fire late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a single-family home on West Fifth Street at 5:35 p.m. after getting reports of a structure fire. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the […]
LEXINGTON, NC

