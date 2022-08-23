The Winston-Salem Street School (WSSS) is set to begin its 19th year of serving at-risk high school students in our community, but needs a little help. On Monday, Aug. 22, WSSS will open its doors to a record number of students. The unique program that offers alternative educational options has experienced a tremendous growth over the last few years and expects to start the year at full capacity of 60 high school students and 30 adult online program students. Being a private school that charges no tuition and receives no state or federal operational funding, the Street School relies on contributions and support from individuals, businesses, churches, and foundations to provide opportunities for students to earn an accredited diploma.

