WXII 12
WS/FC School parents encouraged to apply for free and reduced meals
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — With the USDA no longer providing fee lunch to all students, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District is encouraging qualifying families to sign up for free and reduced meals this school year. Qualification is based on income and number of household members. For the last two...
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
wschronicle.com
Street School set to begin 19th year, needs help with student lunches
The Winston-Salem Street School (WSSS) is set to begin its 19th year of serving at-risk high school students in our community, but needs a little help. On Monday, Aug. 22, WSSS will open its doors to a record number of students. The unique program that offers alternative educational options has experienced a tremendous growth over the last few years and expects to start the year at full capacity of 60 high school students and 30 adult online program students. Being a private school that charges no tuition and receives no state or federal operational funding, the Street School relies on contributions and support from individuals, businesses, churches, and foundations to provide opportunities for students to earn an accredited diploma.
Guilford County Schools receives national recognition from the Biden-Harris Administration
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is receiving national recognition. The district is one of 15 districts across the country being highlighted by the Biden-Harris administration for the way its American Rescue Plan funds are being used. First lady Jill Biden is encouraging other school districts to follow...
wfdd.org
Groundbreakings for six new schools in Guilford County begin this week
The Guilford County School District began breaking ground on six new school buildings this week. The ceremonies began on Aug. 22, at the sites of three schools which will be rebuilt using funds from a $300 million school bond approved by Guilford County voters in 2020. The first two groundbreakings...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University sees changes to campus
This summer, a number of construction projects were completed at Elon University. From the installation of new outdoor classrooms to the renovation of Carolina Hall, campus underwent major renovations before the start of the 2022-23 academic year. University architect Brad Moore said the planning, design and construction management team takes...
wschronicle.com
Carter G. Woodson School Board announces administrative changes and open student enrollment
In October 2022 Carter G. Woodson School (CGWS), located at 437 Goldfloss St., will celebrate 26 years of serving the families of the Piedmont Triad. CGWS is a K-12 tuition-free charter school of choice serving an average of 450 students. The Board of Directors of CGWS announces the departure of its school director, Benjamin Harris, Esq., effective July 29. Mr. Harris has been with the school for ten years serving as a high school history and English teacher, a lead coach of the Mock Trial program, and a representative in the school’s Study Abroad program. He served as the assistant school director for two years and school executive director for the past three years. Mr. Harris oversaw the expansion of the school’s urban farm, establishment of a robotics program, and other structural developments.
uncg.edu
Students say goodbye to Ms. Brenda
“I think that the Lord gave me this job so that I could encourage people to do the best they could do.”. Brenda Joyce, retired UNC Greensboro dining cashier. Her smiling face has made students feel at home while they got their meals at UNC Greensboro. Fountain View Dining Hall cashier Brenda Joyce, known to the Spartan community as “Ms. Brenda,” said goodbye to UNCG and hello to retirement. Students made sure she knew how much she meant to them.
'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
WXII 12
Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools discusses safety protocols ahead of school year
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — School officials at Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools said they made changes to school safety protocol for this upcoming year including adding metal detectors to middle and high schools. Thanks to a grant, WS/FCS middle and high schools will all have two metal detectors. They won't...
With average NC student debt nearly $40,000, local students react to loan forgiveness
Durham, N.C. — Students around the Triangle celebrated at the news of President Joe Biden's proposal to forgive a large chunk of student loans. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students – 85% of which are using some form of financial aid.
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
Guilford County Schools gets national shout for post-pandemic programs
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Schools were a topic in a national conversation Thursday about how best to use federal dollars to fight a loss in learning caused by COVID-19. Specifically this media briefing by federal government officials – including First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona – was to discuss […]
Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools unveils new security protocols to ease students’ anxiety for return to campus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In the last six days of the summer vacation, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School has begun to put the final touches on new security technology and protocols that will be in place across the district to make students and their parents feel safer and more secure the moment they step onto campus. […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University faculty and staff share advice for new students
Alamance Building at Elon University. It’s the first day of class at Elon University, and professors and administrators shared advice for new students. Buying supplies, finding the classroom and waking up on time- all things they said are important to consider. Naeemah Clark, chair and professor in the Cinema...
elonnewsnetwork.com
