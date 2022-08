Unless it’s a Marvel movie, I never stay and watch until the end of the credits. (If you know, you know.) It’s not that I fail to appreciate the efforts of all the key grips and the boom mike operators and the costume designers. I mean, I just sat and watched their work for two hours, didn’t I? But in all honesty, seeing random names of people I don’t know scroll across the screen doesn’t strike me as a particularly rousing time.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO