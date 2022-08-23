Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Malaysia's Mahathir Says 'Highly Likely' Jailed Najib Will Get Royal Pardon
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's veteran two-time leader Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that disgraced former premier Najib Razak, who he helped bring down, was likely to win a royal pardon and be freed from a 12-year jail sentence for graft that he began this week. Mahathir, whose historic election victory...
Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib returns to court for 1MDB trial
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Jailed Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak returned to court Thursday for a second corruption trial over the pilfering of the 1MDB state fund, two days after he began a 12-year prison term for graft. Najib, 69, was imprisoned Tuesday after the country’s top court...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
U.S. to return $23 million looted by late dictator Abacha to Nigeria - officials
ABUJA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States will turn over to Nigeria $23 million taken by former military ruler Sani Abacha, officials said at an event to sign the agreement on Tuesday.
Trump news – live: Judge rules redacted FBI raid affidavit can be released as Trump declares he’s ‘innocent’
Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart says the affidavit behind the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, with the proposed redactions from the Department of Justice, can be released today by noon . He says the DoJ met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed.Earlier, Donald Trump took to Truth Social for a multi-part tirade against federal law enforcement, the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden, claiming once again that the raid on his home was nothing but an act of political persecution.Proclaiming himself “innocent as a person can be”, Mr Trump insisted that “Radical Left Democrat prosecutors” are...
Raila Odinga challenges presidential results in Kenyan Supreme Court
Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has formally filed a petition challenging the election results in Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday, according to one of Odinga's lawyers, Daniel Maanzo.
International Business Times
Harvey Weinstein Granted Right To Appeal By Court, Could Be Released From Prison On Bail: Report
Harvey Weinstein could be a free man soon after his motion for leave to appeal got granted by the State of New York Court of Appeals. The disgraced movie mogul and convicted sex offender was granted the right to appeal two months after a denial for an appeal from the Appellate Division, First Department court in June. At the time, a five-judge panel found that trial judge James Burke's actions were appropriate and did not warrant overturning Weinstein's conviction, Page Six reported.
International Business Times
Former Pakistan PM Khan Granted Bail By Anti-terror Court
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan accused the government Thursday of trying to score a "technical knockout" against him, after being granted bail on charges brought under the country's anti-terrorism act. Khan's court appearance is the latest twist in months of political wrangling that began when he was ousted by...
Japan PM tells ministers to continue sanctions vs Russia, support Ukraine
TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet ministers to continue diplomatic responses, including sanctions, against Russia, while backing Ukraine, by keeping close coordination with the Group of Seven nations, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
International Business Times
Ukraine Plans International Court To Put Putin On Trial
Six months into Russia's invasion, Ukrainian officials are drawing up plans to make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top military commanders will be tried for launching the war. The plan for a special international tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged "crime of aggression" is being spearheaded by Andrii Smirnov,...
Thailand's new acting leader is another royalist military man
BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's new acting leader, Prawit Wongsuwan, represents little substantial change from suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for opposition forces seeking to end what they decry as military dominance of politics.
