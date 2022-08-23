ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Video released of accused drunk driver in Gallup parade

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Video footage of a suspected drunk driving incident during a parade in Gallup has surfaced. No one died; however, a total of 15 people were injured during the parade.

New Mexico police have released video of the moment Jeff Irving , 33, allegedly drove through the opening parade of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration in early August. The video shows dancers jumping out of the way as an SUV speeds toward them.

Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges

Footage also captured a mother grabbing her child to jump out of the way and the SUV narrowly missing a man in a wheelchair. Dashcam video showed the aftermath of the incident while officers move in, and families leave the event in confusion. A man at the parade explained how he jumped into the SUV to stop Irving.

Police said Irving blew 2.4 to 3 times the legal limit for driving. Irving faces more than a dozen felonies for leaving the scene and causing serious injuries. He’s also charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI). According to prosecutors on the case , Irving has a history of not showing up to court, and he got his first DWI when he was 17.

knau.org

Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ
