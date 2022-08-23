ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Scott to spend $1.5 million on expanding Baltimore's behavioral health services

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday that he would be steering an additional $1.5 million towards Baltimore's behavioral health services, city officials said.

Scott said the funding would go toward expanding the behavioral health response efforts of Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc., also known as BCRI.

The money is expected to be spent on a regional behavioral health call center, substance abuse programs, and community outreach efforts, city officials said.

Scott made the announcement alongside City Councilman Zeke Cohen, BCRI Executive Director Johnathan Davis, and Behavioral Health System Baltimore CEO Crista Taylor.

"This investment of city funding reflects a shifting of our values," Taylor said. "It shows that we believe mental health crisis services should be part of our community emergency response alongside fire, police, and hospital services."

Comments / 9

Jay Suarky
2d ago

Baltimore spends $1 million/yr. on Scott's private security. How does Baltimore justify that amount? 🤔

Reply
4
 

CBS Baltimore

Howard County Public Schools prepares for life after the pandemic

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- In less than a week, Howard County Public School students will see summer vacation in the rear-view mirror. The new academic year will come with changes and challenges, this includes navigating a return to normalcy after several school years with pandemic precautions in place, according to Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano."Our focus totally this year is opening in a normal approach as we continue through the pandemic to the endemic phase is on academic achievement," Martirano said. Despite returning to normal operations, the COVID-19 pandemic left behind a stubborn stain that may take time to fade."COVID has taken its...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore officials break ground, unveil renderings for Madison Park North

An area of Baltimore once known as "Murder Mall" is about to undergo a major transformation. City leaders on Thursday broke ground on the Madison Park North development on West North Avenue near the Jones Falls Expressway. Once complete, the development will include mixed-income housing and a grocery store. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
