iebusinessdaily.com
Damaged levees to be fixed
Levee damage in the Santa Ana River caused by heavy storms will soon be restored. The Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have developed a plan that will ensure the levees will withstand major floods, according to a statement on the county’s website.
Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem
As of today, it’s not clear if there’s a cause for concern over any toxic algae blooms at the Salton Sea. The California State Water Resources Control Board has yet to release test results from samples submitted by Imperial County Environmental Health officials this week. The state works with Riverside and Imperial counties to manage The post Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem appeared first on KESQ.
SoCal to see some morning fog, afternoon sunshine Friday
Southern California will see some morning fog on Friday, with a slim chance of thunderstorms in the mountain and desert communities.
Fact Check: Will Californians Have to Use Water Restrictor During Drought?
Photos on social media show a pinhole filter for restricting water use in drought-hit California. But the images lack important context.
Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms
Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
kcrw.com
The window to protect Big Bear from wildfire is shrinking
Christina Barba is on a mission to set more forest fires. The good kind. The intentional kind. The kind that prevents the next wildfire from becoming a mega-fire. On a dry afternoon last spring, she drove through stands of towering ponderosa and Jeffrey pines in San Bernardino County, just outside the mountain town of Big Bear Lake. Parking her U.S. Forest Service pickup at the top of a ridge, she pointed across a wide valley at a hillside thriving with shrubs and dotted with burnt tree trunks.
Inland Empire mountains, deserts could see monsoon thunderstorms tonight
A flood watch has been issued for much of the Inland Empire, which could see monsoonal thunderstorms as soon as Wednesday night.The chance of monsoonal thunderstorms peaks Wednesday and Thursday, particularly for the mountains and the deserts.The Flood Watch goes into effect at noon for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside County, the Apple and Lucerne valleys, Wrightwood, and the Coachella Valley. In the event of excessive rainfall, the areas under watch could lead to flash flooding and rivers, creeks, and streams swell from excessive runoff.The storm could also bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.The rainfall may also cause mud and debris flows in areas recently scorched by the Apple and El Dorado fires.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Flash flooding washes out part of eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County
Flash flooding in eastern Riverside County washed out a part of the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to Caltrans.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect in Parts of Riverside County Starting at Noon Wednesday
(CNS) – A flood watch is in effect in parts of Riverside County starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside County mountains, Coachella, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Running Springs are affected by the flood watch from noon through Thursday evening.
10 Freeway closure: Lanes expected to fully reopen Monday
Caltrans crews have been busy Thursday repairing the section of the Interstate 10 that collapsed from a thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
LIVE | Almost 100 acres have burned in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest as the East …
LIVE | Almost 100 acres have burned in Southern California's Angeles National Forest as the East …. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Stay with KCRA...
Washout on 10 Freeway, east of SR-177 leads to delays and closures
Caltrans is reporting traffic delays on the I-10 east of State Route-177 due to heavy rains that caused a washout on the roadway. "A portion of Interstate 10 was completely washed out due to inclement weather, leaving the eastbound side impassable east of Corn Springs Road," Caltrans District 8 said in a press release on Thursday. "At the same time, the alternate route of State Route 177 was blocked by downed power lines, making it impassable also."Initially, Caltrans tweeted that both directions of the 10 Freeway were closed because of flooding and an overturned big rig, but later updated that report,...
SFGate
The future of California's last nuclear power plant
At a gathering of nuclear professionals and enthusiasts in Anaheim, California, a couple of months ago, the tenor of the conversations about the Diablo Canyon Power Plant — California’s last operating nuclear reactor — turned inconceivably hopeful. The American Nuclear Society’s convention, held for four days in...
biztoc.com
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
SFGate
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
Murphys Trail Hike and a Nazi Sympathizer Camp
Visiting LA and want to get some history and a workout. Try the Murphys Ranch Trail. Located in the Pacific Palisades, a very affluent area of LA. The trail is approximately 4 miles and consists of over 500 stairs and walking through a Nazi Sympathizer camp. Yes, this trail is home to an abandoned nazi camp.
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
