Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
WATCH | Bodycam video of arrest in shooting of 3-year-old boy near Atlanta barbershop
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Wednesday in the case of a young child who was shot in the head shortly after leaving a Castleberry Hill barbershop with his dad. That incident happened earlier this month after the father and son left the Off The Hook barbershop.
Teen arrested after 3-year-old shot in the head while riding in car with father
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head as he rode in the back of his father’s car earlier this month. Atlanta police said Kentavious Wright, 19, was arrested on Aug. 19 on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.
Atlanta rapper sentenced to 7 years in prison after tossing gun from car during police chase
ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper was sentenced for possession of a firearm a year after police said he led them on a highspeed chase on GA-400 in August 2021. Police said Ibnisa Durr, 26, who is also known as Paper Lovee, crashed his vehicle and tried to throw a bag containing the gun over a guardrail.
Atlanta woman who killed former co-worker claimed she was burglarized, threatened by victims
The story behind a recent shooting spree that occurred in the Midtown section of Atlanta continues to unfold. Raissa Kengne allegedly shot and killed Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners and injured another victim in targeted attacks on Aug. 22. Kengne, 34, was arrested after taking a taxi from Midtown to...
‘She would just come and turn off the TV’: Neighbors describe woman accused of shooting 3 in midtown
ATLANTA — A woman who was locked down in her condo building for hours Monday during a deadly shooting rampage is recalling her interactions with the victims and the accused shooter. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She says the suspect, Raissa Kengne, 34, even...
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
Neighborhood shocked by teen's shooting death at Atlanta strip mall
Residents said he stayed at an apartment complex with a family friend and didn't attend school. A resident said he sees a disturbing number of armed young people on the street.
Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say
ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
New bodycam footage released in midtown Atlanta shooting arrest
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has just released new body camera video showing a woman being taken into custody in a deadly shooting in Midtown Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday around 1:45 p.m., officers were called to 1280 W. Peachtree...
Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
‘She was calm:’ Taxi driver describes suspected midtown shooter after driving her to airport
ATLANTA — Taxi cab driver Giles Patrick Manido says he never thought he would be part of a breaking news story, but when he picked up a woman on Monday afternoon, that’s exactly where he found himself. He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln on Monday afternoon that he...
Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting. WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:. Two people are dead and another is injured...
Man arrested after flashing himself to people inside Kohls, Hobby Lobby, police say
CANTON, Ga — A man was arrested after police said he flashed himself to a young man and woman on two separate occasions in public. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 28, Canton police believe 48-year-old Donald Harris was working at the Khols...
14-year-old shot, killed in Southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a teenager has died after being shot in Southeast Atlanta Tuesday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD officers responded to a person shot call just after 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fayetteville Road where they found a 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.
Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested. Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis. The Lithonia resident was...
Taxi driver who drove suspected Midtown shooter to airport shares his story, security video
ATLANTA - The Checker Cab driver who drove alleged Midtown shooter Raissa Kengne to the airport said at first, he had no idea that the person he picked up was the suspect in the rampage Monday. Two of the three victims she’s accused of shooting have died. "When I...
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
