San Diego, CA

Brush fire breaks out near Mission Valley

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters Monday are working to put out a brush fire that is producing white smoke in the Morena neighborhood.

Around 6:15 p.m., SkyFOX was over the scene at Friars Road and Napa Street, which is near Fashion Valley Mall.

The fire was initially reported at a transient camp, according to San Diego police.

Firefighters battle 120-acre brush fire in Pine Valley

The east side of the YMCA Mission Valley, located at 5505 Friars Rd, has been evacuated due to the fire, authorities said.

Power lines are threatened and all lanes of Friars Road have closed, per SDPD.

The Green Line trolley line has resumed back to normal service after being suspended for about an hour between Morena-Linda Vista and Fashion Valley, San Diego Metropolitan Transit System tweeted at 7:44 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

summer92101
3d ago

since the vagrants have free reign over our city, expect more fires.

