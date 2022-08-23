ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana State Trooper earns top award at Inspection Championship

By Paula Jones
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YePSY_0hRIxi8O00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State Trooper who recently competed in a national competition demonstrated his knowledge and proficiency by earning the event’s top award with the assistance of his teammates.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), Master Trooper Tim Guinn is the outstanding officer who attended a week-long training event that culminated in the previously mentioned competition.

The 2022 North American Inspectors Championship (NAIC) in Indianapolis, Indiana took place in August. It involved an inspection competition during which the best law enforcement inspectors from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. represented their various jurisdictions as they received valuable training and then engaged in a final competition against one another for the ultimate title of NAIC Grand Champion.

Guinn’s team was made up of inspectors from Alaska, Utah, Hawaii, Nebraska, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Louisiana, as well as British Columbia.

He and his colleagues were tested on real-world vehicle and driver inspection scenarios and had to appropriately evaluate situations and properly identify violations within recreated roadside inspection scenarios.

Master Trooper Guinn and his team stood out as exceptional and were recognized as the team with the highest combined score out of the five teams that competed.

On its official Facebook page, LSP recognized Guinn’s efforts, saying, “Congratulations Master Trooper Tim Guinn on your award and thank you for being a great ambassador for the Louisiana State Police at this year’s North American Inspectors Championship.”

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?

Is the wrong bird on the Louisiana state flag? The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?. According to theadvocate.com, the colors for the Louisiana state flag were chosen by Governor W.W Heard in 1912. Why does the state flag picture...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
State
Nebraska State
Calcasieu Parish News

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Dept. of Health invites La. citizens to free virtual meeting on opioid epidemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent estimates indicate that three million U.S. citizens have had or currently suffer from opioid use disorder (OUD). Sadly, the impact of the nation’s opioid epidemic continues to upset communities across Louisiana. This is why the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is hosting a free, virtual meeting about opioid addiction […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Louisiana State Trooper#North American#Naic Grand Champion#Lsp
pelicanpostonline.com

Leaving Louisiana: Anomaly or Concerning Trend?

LPB’s Louisiana Spotlight unpacks population loss in our state. In 2021, Louisiana experienced the fifth highest population loss in the nation, losing more than 27,000 citizens. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the reasons why with the new program Louisiana Spotlight: Leaving Louisiana, premiering Monday, August 29 at 8:00 PM statewide on LPB and Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 PM on WLAE in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
listenupyall.com

Louisiana adds another way for students to get into college

Baton Rouge – Louisiana high school students who want to attend college but don’t quite meet the current requirements now have another way to get in. And Louisiana is the first in the nation to take this step. The Board of Regents decided that if a student’s GPA...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana’s fundamental shift in how children are taught to read

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Federal Tuition Assistance Program applications due Friday, August 26th

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the armed services who are interested in attending college have a brief window of time to submit an application for financial assistance. The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) issued a Tuesday, August 23 reminder that any members of the armed services seeking financial assistance for voluntary off-duty educational programs […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy