Charlotte, NC

Sam Darnold Reacts to Mayfield Being Named Panthers’ Starting QB

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Carolina announced the decision on its starter for the 2022 season on Monday.

Sam Darnold ’s time as the Panthers starting quarterback officially ended Monday, as the team announced Baker Mayfield as QB1 to open the 2022 season.

After entering training camp as the incumbent starter, Darnold, who landed in Carolina via trade from the Jets last offseason, ultimately lost the job to Mayfield roughly a month and a half after the club acquired the former Browns QB . During a media session with reporters following the announcement Monday, Darnold expressed his desire to help Mayfield in any way he can going forward.

“My mindset is it is what it is,” Darnold said. “And for me, right now, I’m going to do everything I can to support Baker and get him ready to play a game.”

The Panthers’ QB competition marked the first time the former USC star has had to compete for a starting spot since he was drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2018. Darnold ended up losing his starting gig to the player who was selected No. 1 overall four years ago.

With the competition now behind him, Darnold reflected on how things turned out when asked if he felt any relief now that a decision has been made.

“For me, personally, it sucks, to be quite honest.” Darnold said. “It’s just tough whenever you go into camp battling for a starting job, putting everything out there to be the starter and it doesn’t go your way. There’s no sense of relief or anything like that for me. I’m just gonna continue to come in here every single day and get better and, like I said before, help Baker, give him everything he needs to go out there and perform.”

While it remains to be seen whether Darnold will get another chance to be an NFL starter, Monday’s decision is a clear sign that Panthers brass felt he didn’t meet expectations after the team traded three draft picks to acquire him in July 2021.

Darnold started 11 of his 12 appearances in the ’21 campaign, recording 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 59.9 completion rate. Carolina missed the postseason for the fourth consecutive year after finishing with a 5–12 record.

