Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: A Survival Guide

By Keith Pepper
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
With almost 100 chefs at multiple venues across the city over five days, the 11 th annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival could feel daunting, but we’ve got a handy “survival guide” to help you savor the event.

Get Intimate: This year’s festival actually kicks off Sept. 13 with the first in a series of Intimate Dinners , beginning with Chefs Parnass Savang and Lucas Sin at Talat Market. Additional dinners will feature chefs at Lazy Betty, Iberian Pig, Redbird, Hattie B’s and The Americano. A special Taste of Israel dinner with Chef Lior Lev Serchaz at Aziza is Sept. 15. Tickets are very limited for the Intimate Dinners, so get yours here .

Knives Out: Pizza, brisket, quiche, fruit, cheese, desserts, and basically anything sliceable will be part of Sliced: A Cut of Atlanta’s Best Bites on Sept. 15 from 7-10 p.m. at Guardian Works. Unlimited dishes, sips, and live entertainment are included in the ticket, available here .

What The Cluck? If you’re a bird fan, then Cluck’d: A Chicken & Cocktail Soiree will have you crowing. Set for Sept. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Guardian Works, the evening will feature 20+ chefs barbecuing, braising, and frying chicken along with cocktails, music, and dancing. Don’t wing it! Limited tickets are available here .

To The Tents! Historic Fourth Ward Park will host the annual Tasting Tents on Sept. 17-18 with more than 30 chefs dishing up their favorite foods at the festival’s marquee event. Get tickets here and take note there’s VIP entry available to get in an hour early.

To stay up-to-date on the latest and to purchase tickets, visit www.atlfoodandwinefestival.com and follow along at @atlfoodandwine .

The post Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: A Survival Guide appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

