Lehi, UT

upr.org

10-month-old girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested on child endangerment charges

A Lehi man was arrested Sunday after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl. 9-1-1 was called on Aug. 15 by the baby’s mother who brought the baby to the hospital. Court documents say that the baby was unresponsive and was given Naloxone by medical staff at Mountain Point Hospital. Staff suspected that the overdose was caused by opiates.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say

DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
truecrimedaily

Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self-defense law

Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Charges in Sandy hate crime case dismissed

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Charges against a 19-year-old man accused of intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home have been dismissed, according to court documents. Hayden Perry Stowell, out of Sandy, Utah, was charged August 15 with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Victim identified in fatal Herriman autoped crash

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the woman who was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Herriman early Wednesday morning. Herriman City Police say the victim is 38-year-old Stefanie Whittaker. Whittaker was struck and killed while jogging on the sidewalk as a pickup truck was making a right turn from Real […]
HERRIMAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Layton man charged with felony arson after apartment fire

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old Layton man has been booked into the Davis County jail after an apartment building burned on Aug. 18, Thursday of last week. Firefighters were called to the building, at Overlook at Sunset Pointe, 2955 N. Hill Field Road, at...
LAYTON, UT
kjzz.com

Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
ABC4

$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m.  The armed suspects approached the USPS postal worker and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

