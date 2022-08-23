Read full article on original website
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
10-month-old girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested on child endangerment charges
A Lehi man was arrested Sunday after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl. 9-1-1 was called on Aug. 15 by the baby’s mother who brought the baby to the hospital. Court documents say that the baby was unresponsive and was given Naloxone by medical staff at Mountain Point Hospital. Staff suspected that the overdose was caused by opiates.
Salt Lake man who prompted police standoff arrested again hours after getting out of jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was arrested following a three-hour standoff with Salt Lake police on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday — just five hours after he was released from jail and then returned to the same house. And Salt Lake police say they are...
Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say
DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
Teen ordered to stand trial for Hunter High shooting that left 2 dead
SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in a shooting near Hunter High School in January that left two dead and one injured said she will argue at an October hearing that his actions were in self-defense. Samantha Dugan did not contest most...
Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self-defense law
Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
Charges in Sandy hate crime case dismissed
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Charges against a 19-year-old man accused of intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home have been dismissed, according to court documents. Hayden Perry Stowell, out of Sandy, Utah, was charged August 15 with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or […]
Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
Former employee of Utah AG’s Child Protection Division arrested on felony exploitation charges
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork man who previously worked in the Child Protection Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office has been jailed on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor. Gary Lee Bell, 66, was charged Wednesday with six counts...
New Utah prison facing backlog into the thousands of prescription refills for inmates
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has hit a snag in its new inmate prescription management program, causing a backlog of thousands of prescriptions that have yet to be filled, officials say. The problems arose as the department migrated its data to a new program called...
Victim identified in fatal Herriman autoped crash
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the woman who was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Herriman early Wednesday morning. Herriman City Police say the victim is 38-year-old Stefanie Whittaker. Whittaker was struck and killed while jogging on the sidewalk as a pickup truck was making a right turn from Real […]
Layton man charged with felony arson after apartment fire
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old Layton man has been booked into the Davis County jail after an apartment building burned on Aug. 18, Thursday of last week. Firefighters were called to the building, at Overlook at Sunset Pointe, 2955 N. Hill Field Road, at...
Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
Ogden man faces charge for vandalism caused to large flag banner at Tooele City Hall
TOOELE — An Ogden man is accused of vandalizing a giant flag that had been hanging in front of Tooele City Hall since June. Lloyd G. Thomas, 36, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. On Wednesday, a Tooele police officer was on...
$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m. The armed suspects approached the USPS postal worker and […]
