Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name
Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
wfyi.org
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring
Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
Current Publishing
Class 101 relocates to new Carmel space
Class 101, a national brand that helps students plan and apply for college, has relocated its Carmel office. Previously located in Yeager’s Carmel Office Suites on Carmel Drive, Class 101 is now operating at 20 Executive Dr., Suite 1. The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new space Aug. 18.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBC.com
Fishers High School Poster: Spartz Urges More Public Support For Law Enforcement
FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster...
Indiana company identifies people seeking to become math teachers
As the state of Indiana faces a shortage of teachers, an Indiana-based company is looking to identify people in hometowns seeking to make the switch to becoming math teachers.
casscountyonline.com
New students welcomed into Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) welcomed 68 students into the nursing profession, at its traditional induction ceremony in Havens Auditorium. The incoming class includes 51 students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, as well as 17...
Current Publishing
Letter: Time for new representation in District 39
As a public school teacher, as a parent, and as a woman, I have been extremely disappointed in some of the legislation that State Rep. Jerry Torr has supported in the last few years. For example:. Did you know that despite opposition from Carmel Clay Schools, one of the best...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New school year brings end to free lunches for most families
INDIANAPOLIS — As thousands of kids head back to class, some families have to start paying for school lunches again. A pandemic-era federal program that made lunch and breakfast free for everyone is officially over. More than 26 million free meals were served every school day because of the program.
State agency sues student housing company, alleging discrimination
The Indiana Civil Rights Commission's executive director has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the Alight West Lafayette apartment complex over discrimination due to a newborn child. A student couple signed a one-year lease for a four-bedroom apartment July 1 with Alight West Lafayette, according to the lawsuit....
Whiteland high school student killed at school bus stop; Nearby schools on lockdown
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several schools in Greenwood and Whiteland are on lockdown after a 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student was killed, and police search for the suspect. Greenwood police confirmed that a sophomore student was shot and killed at a bus stop in the area of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive (southwest of W. […]
indyschild.com
Washington Township Middle Schools: Eastwood, Northview, and Westlane
Washington Township middle schools provide a wide variety of experiences for students during this critical period in their education to help them explore their interests and passions. In sixth grade, students meet with counselors throughout the year to learn about the courses offered to seventh and eighth-grade students. This guidance-based opportunity gives our youngest middle school students the information and tools needed to determine what subjects they would like to explore in-depth as they move through middle school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Report of shooting near Johnson County bus stop prompts reaction from schools
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police activity Thursday morning near a bus stop in Johnson County has prompted school districts in the area to take action. Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, which is headquartered in Whiteland, sent a safety alert to parents at around 7:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at a bus stop in the area.
Some experts think flu season could be a "twindemic" with COVID-19
"We are expecting this particular flu season to be bad," Dr. Brian Dixon with the Regenstrief Institute said. Franciscan Health has several flu vaccine clinics scheduled.
ballstatedailynews.com
Construction worker falls in accident near Teachers College
Ball State University Police (UPD) responded to a construction worker falling from the side of Teachers College on Tuesday afternoon. The worker became entangled in a rope that was transporting equipment from the ground to the roof, said Greg Fallon, chief digital marketing and communications officer for Ball State. Students who saw the accident said the man fell from around the second story of the building.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic
Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
Current Publishing
Plan for Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park in Carmel begins to take shape
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation has entered a second round of gathering public input about the future Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park. The feedback will inform CCPR’s master plan for the park. The future park near 146th Street and River Road is expected to have amenities that highlight natural aspects...
Current Publishing
Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville
Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
Current Publishing
‘Lost a legend’: Beloved youth advocate remembered as passionate, kind
Friends and community members in Westfield are remembering Christine Brown as a woman who was passionate, kind and positively impacted the lives of children around her through her work. Brown, who was an early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance Program for nearly 10 years, died Aug. 9 while...
Current Publishing
Letter: Torr the better choice for District 39
Until the arrival in my mailbox of the Aug. 16 Current in Carmel, I’d never heard of Democrat Matt McNally (candidate for state representative District 39). That evening I received a push poll phone call for Mr. McNally which made many untruthful statements about the recent passage of the pro-life bill and State Rep. Jerry Torr.
Comments / 5