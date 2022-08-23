Washington Township middle schools provide a wide variety of experiences for students during this critical period in their education to help them explore their interests and passions. In sixth grade, students meet with counselors throughout the year to learn about the courses offered to seventh and eighth-grade students. This guidance-based opportunity gives our youngest middle school students the information and tools needed to determine what subjects they would like to explore in-depth as they move through middle school.

