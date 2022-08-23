ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Chalkbeat

Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name

Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring

Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Class 101 relocates to new Carmel space

Class 101, a national brand that helps students plan and apply for college, has relocated its Carmel office. Previously located in Yeager’s Carmel Office Suites on Carmel Drive, Class 101 is now operating at 20 Executive Dr., Suite 1. The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new space Aug. 18.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: Time for new representation in District 39

As a public school teacher, as a parent, and as a woman, I have been extremely disappointed in some of the legislation that State Rep. Jerry Torr has supported in the last few years. For example:. Did you know that despite opposition from Carmel Clay Schools, one of the best...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

New school year brings end to free lunches for most families

INDIANAPOLIS — As thousands of kids head back to class, some families have to start paying for school lunches again. A pandemic-era federal program that made lunch and breakfast free for everyone is officially over. More than 26 million free meals were served every school day because of the program.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Washington Township Middle Schools: Eastwood, Northview, and Westlane

Washington Township middle schools provide a wide variety of experiences for students during this critical period in their education to help them explore their interests and passions. In sixth grade, students meet with counselors throughout the year to learn about the courses offered to seventh and eighth-grade students. This guidance-based opportunity gives our youngest middle school students the information and tools needed to determine what subjects they would like to explore in-depth as they move through middle school.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Construction worker falls in accident near Teachers College

Ball State University Police (UPD) responded to a construction worker falling from the side of Teachers College on Tuesday afternoon. The worker became entangled in a rope that was transporting equipment from the ground to the roof, said Greg Fallon, chief digital marketing and communications officer for Ball State. Students who saw the accident said the man fell from around the second story of the building.
clintoncountydailynews.com

Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic

Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Plan for Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park in Carmel begins to take shape

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation has entered a second round of gathering public input about the future Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park. The feedback will inform CCPR’s master plan for the park. The future park near 146th Street and River Road is expected to have amenities that highlight natural aspects...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville

Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

‘Lost a legend’: Beloved youth advocate remembered as passionate, kind

Friends and community members in Westfield are remembering Christine Brown as a woman who was passionate, kind and positively impacted the lives of children around her through her work. Brown, who was an early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance Program for nearly 10 years, died Aug. 9 while...
Current Publishing

Letter: Torr the better choice for District 39

Until the arrival in my mailbox of the Aug. 16 Current in Carmel, I’d never heard of Democrat Matt McNally (candidate for state representative District 39). That evening I received a push poll phone call for Mr. McNally which made many untruthful statements about the recent passage of the pro-life bill and State Rep. Jerry Torr.
CARMEL, IN

