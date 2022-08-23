Since 1998 Colby has had 27 Oak Institute for Human Rights Fellows from 23 countries. Prior to being selected, they all had been working on various areas of human rights, from indigenous people’s rights to human trafficking to food sovereignty. Bringing their firsthand experiences to Colby, each made an impact on the College community, introducing students, faculty, staff, and the public to problems in different parts of the world. In turn, the fellowship experience has had a lasting, and in some cases transformative, impact on the fellows.

